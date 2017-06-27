This Columbia church’s lunch buffet serves up fellowship – and awesome fried chicken

1:10 Why you should try the buffet at Brookland Cafe Pause

1:02 Sweet Tea at Bernie's

1:19 How To: Make Egg Clouds

1:08 Film festival offers feast for the eyes, taste buds of SC

1:20 Mayor Steve Benjamin and Chef Kenny Smith have a bout of friendly trash talk before Edventure's 100 Men Who Cook for Kids challenge

1:03 Savvy business wants to sauce the world

0:48 How one chef hopes to expand Columbia's palate

0:59 What makes DiPrato's pimento cheese so special?

1:27 Sean Mendes' Quintessential Hamburger