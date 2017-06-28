Where to get Columbia’s best red, white and blue potato salads for the Fourth

Every good Southerner knows that a good summer picnic – especially one on the Fourth of July – must include a good, cold, creamy Southern side.
Whether it’s potato salad, pimento cheese or coleslaw, these Midlands restaurants serve them in ways that will fit perfectly with your red-, white- and blue-themed Independence Day chow down. Remember to order ahead, as most restaurants are closed in honor of the holiday and some also close the day before).
Red
RED-SKINNED POTATO SALAD, CAFE STRUDEL
While the loaded baked potato salad with bacon, cheddar and sour cream is popular at Cafe Strudel, the red-skinned potato salad is also a customer favorite. Made with a mayonnaise base, the salad is sprinkled with Cajun seasoning for an extra kick.
300 State St., West Columbia. (803) 794-6634, www.cafestrudel.com
RED-SKINNED POTATO SALAD, GOURMET SHOP
For a red-skinned potato salad of a lighter variety, try Gourmet Shop’s dill potato salad. Made with larger cuts of red-skinned potatoes, dill and an Italian vinaigrette, this salad is more along the lines of a German potato salad than the traditional Southern variety.
724 Saluda Ave. (803) 799-3705, https://thegourmetshop.net/
NEW RED POTATO SALAD, YUMMIE CREATIONS
Alicia Wharton has been selling her original recipe new red potato salad at Yummie Creations in Lexington since she opened more than 13 years ago. New red potatoes mixed with green onions celery and a sour cream sauce have made it a popular favorite, Wharton said – so much so that the restaurant sells anywhere from 10 to 30 pounds of it each week.
109 Old Chapin Road, Lexington. (803) 359-4866, www.yummiecreations.com
White
POTATO SALAD, FLIGHT DECK RESTAURANT
The potato salad at Flight Deck in Lexington is made from a recipe created by owner Ted Stambolitis’ father and has been a hit at the Lexington eatery for almost 25 years. According to Stambolitis, the kitchen serves up 500 to 600 servings of it each week. Made with Idaho russet potatoes, celery, onions, mayo and eggs, it’s perhaps the sweet pickle relish that gives the salad an unexpected depth of flavor.
109 Old Chapin Road, Lexington. (803) 957-5990, www.flightdeckrestaurant.net
PECAN-SMOKED WHITE CHEDDAR PIMENTO CHEESE, PRIMAL GOURMET
The pecan-smoked white cheddar pimento cheese at Primal Gourmet is a game-changer. While the crunch of the pecans is certainly different from typical pimento cheeses, it’s the white cheddar that sets it apart and makes it a customer favorite.
6903 St. Andrews Road, Unit 3. (803) 995-0629, www.facebook.com/primalgourmetsc/
Blue
BLUE CHEESE PIMENTO CHEESE, DI PRATO’S DELICATESSEN
While DiPrato’s is known statewide for its traditional pimento cheese spread, owner Dianne Light says the restaurant’s blue cheese pimento cheese is also a big hit with customers. Like the traditional spread, the blue cheese pimento cheese is made from scratch. Unlike the traditional, however, it subs in blue cheese, making it a perfect topping for a good burger hot off the grill.
342 Pickens St. (803) 779-0606, www.dipratos.com
BLUE CHEESE SLAW, BURGER TAVERN 77
2631 Devine St. (803) 667-9608, www.burgertavern77.com
The blue cheese coleslaw at Devine Street’s Burger Tavern 77 is a huge hit with diners, according to the staff. Made with mayonnaise, vinegar and a generous amount of blue cheese, the coleslaw is good as a side but also works as a great burger and dog topper.
Comments