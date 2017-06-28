Cook’s calendar: Three tomato festivals coming to Columbia

Special events
Early bird tickets are on sale now: Great American Whiskey Fair: 5:30-9 p.m. Sept. 28 at 701 Whaley. For a limited time, get general admission tickets for $50/person ($75 when early bird sells out) or VIP tickets — includes entire tasting, food, access to Cigar Veranda, GAWF t-shirt, good bag, early entry and chance to win a private bourbon tasting for 10 — $85/person ($125 when early bird sells out). www.experiencewhiskey.com, www.facebook.com/GreatAmericanWhiskeyFair or www.farmtotableeventco.com.
On sale now: euphoria Greenville: Founded by singer/songwriter Edwin McCain in 2006, this long weekend, Sept. 21-24, celebrates the food, wine, brews and music of the Upstate. Early events, such as Tapas & Tinis (7-10 p.m. July 14, $50/person) and ticket packages and festival passes (from $120 to $1,045/person) are on sale now. www.euphoriagreenville.com.
Lexington County Peach Festival: 9 a.m.-11 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, Gilbert Community Park, Rikard Circle, Gilbert. Celebrate the Fourth and everything peach-related. Ice cream, pies, fresh peaches, BBQ and more. Fireworks after dark! www.lexingtoncountypeachfestival.com
Save money, Save water: Rain Barrel Workshops: July 8 and Aug. 12. The City of Columbia is offering one free rain barrel per household to residents living within the city limits, and at a discounted rate of $68 for people living outside of the city limits. To qualify for a barrel, you will need to attend one of the workshops listed: choose either 11 a.m. or noon July 8 at Greenview Park or 10 a.m., 11 a.m. or noon Aug. 12 at Woodlands Park. Sign up online at https://gate.columbiasc.gov/rainbarrels/
Family Ag Day: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. July 8 at SC State Farmers Market, 3485 Charleston Hwy, West Columbia. Shop for fresh produce, sample Certified SC Grown products and let the kids have fun in the kids area and tractor exhibit. Entry is free. www.facebook.com/SCFarmersMarket/
Giant Wine Sale at Cellar on Greene: Noon-2 p.m., July 8, at Cellar on Greene, 2001-D Greene St. $5/person. Sample before you buy a selection of over 30 wines. Build a custom case perfect for sipping on summer afternoons. cellarongreene.com
Happy B-Day Craft & Draft! Noon-7 p.m. July 8, at 2706 Devine St. Celebrate Craft and Draft’s third birthday with food trucks, outdoor beer trailer and brew from Bierkeller, Swamp Cabbage Brewing Company, River Rat Brewery and Conquest Brewing Company. www.craftanddraftbeer.com
Butcher Paper Dinner: 3-7 p.m. July 8, presented by Farm to Table Events Company at City Roots Farm, 1005 Airport Blvd. Join the fun at the communal table with a feast prepared by local chefs. $45/person, cash/credit bar. www.farmtotableeventco.com.
5th Annual ALR Mater-fest: 5-8 p.m. July 13 at Richland Post 6 American Legion, 200 Pickens St. Sample all things tomato — prizes for the Best Mater Sandwich and Mater Dish. Tickets $10/person at the door. Proceed benefit The Legacy Fund. www.facebook.com/alrp6
Palmetto Palate: 6-9 p.m. July 20, at 701 Whaley. This is the 10th anniversary of the SC Farm Bureau Federation’s fundraiser celebrating local food producers and chefs. Enjoy tasting portions of a variety of dishes and bid on a range of items in the silent auction. Tickets $50/person in advance, $60 at door. Proceeds benefit the Friends of Farm Bureau PAC. www.eventbrite.com or make check payable to SC Friends of Farm Bureau PAC and mail to SC Farm Bureau Federation, PO Box 654, Columbia SC 29201.
Altos Tequila + Gervais & Vine: 6:30 p.m. July 20, 620-A Gervais St. A multi-course dinner with tequila pairings. Call for reservations (803) 799-8463.
SPLAT 2017: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. July 22 at 2528 Old Dutch Road, Little Mountain. Join the South carolina Piedmont Lycopersicum Annual Tasting of heirloom tomatoes at the home of Rodger Winn, of Rodger’s Heirlooms. Garden tour, seed saving demonstration, general tomato care information and Winn will be available for your questions. Dress for a day on a farm, summer weather and possible rain. Event is free, donations accepted. Bring your heirlooms to show off and share. Enjoy tomato sandwiches (white bread, Dukes and ’maters) and live music. www.rodgersheirlooms.com or call (803) 924-6084.
July Harvest Dinner & Show: 6:30-9:30 p.m. July 24 at Music Farm. Farm To Table Event Co. & Catering’s Chef Ola Helsing joins Bourbon’s Executive Chef Frank Bradley for a Caribbean-themed family style dinner at Music Farm. Local reggae music performed live. Four-course meal, cocktail and wine, $85/person. www.farmtotableeventco.com
Tasty Tomato Festival: 1-7 p.m. Aug. 5 at City Roots, 1005 Airport Blvd. Celebrate all things tomato-y with heirloom tasting, tomato bobbing, and craft beer, plus live music, farm tours, scavenger hunt and bounce houses. Early bird tickets on sale through June 30, $12/person; $15/person/cash only day of event. Presented by Sustainabla Midlands, www.sustainablemidlands.org. Tickets and more information at tastytomatofestival.com.
Butcher Paper Dinner: 3-7 p.m. Aug. 12, presented by Farm to Table Events Company at City Roots Farm, 1005 Airport Blvd. Join the fun at the communal table with a feast prepared by local chefs. $45/person, cash/credit bar. www.farmtotableeventco.com
The Grape Eclipse: August 18-21 at Mercer House Estate Winery, 397 Walter Rawl Road, Lexington. Four days of celebrating mark the once-in-a-lifetime experience of the solar eclipse. Friday, Aug. 21, 3-9 p.m. is the Syzygy Social with wine slushies and bonfire. 11 a.m-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, is the dog walk and Vine-Wine tours. 1-7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, bring a covered dish and a lawn blanket and enjoy a potluck picnic with pulled pork. For the big event noon-3 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 21, observe the total eclipse and party with live music, food from local vendors and the release of “Eclipse Wine.” www.mercerhouseestatewinery.com.
August Solar Eclipse Low Country Boil & Paella: noon-4 p.m. Aug. 21 at City Roots. Farm To Table Event Co & Catering presents an eclipse party like no other. Live music and viewing glasses provided. Cash bar. $55/person, www.farmtotableeventco.com
Midlands Farm Tour: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 9. See where your food comes from and learn about aquaponics, organic food production, hyperlocal wine production, rainwater harvesting, the 360 method of composting and alternative energy solutions. Pariticpating farms include Carolina Bay, Fire Barrel Farm, The Winery at Mercer House, Up On Cedar Knoll, Leesville Aquaponics, Terra Kotta Farm. Meador Acres Chestnuts, Arnold Farm, and more. Presented by Sustainable Midlands, all-inclusive tickets (available in July) are $10/person; children under 10 years, and WIC, SNAP and EBT beneficiaries admitted free with proof of eligibility. www.sustainablemidlands.org and midlandsfarmtour.com
Charleston Beer Week: Sept. 9-16, various locations throughout the Charleston area. See schedule at charlestonbeerweek.com
Taste of Atlanta: Oct. 20-22, Historic Fourth Ward Park, 680 Dallas St NE, Atlanta. Tickets on sale now for various dinners, tastings and events at www.TasteofAtlanta.com
Lunch at Old McCaskill’s Farm begins at noon every Friday. Served buffet-style, first come, first served, $10 per person. Check out the farm store while you’re there for farm-raised meats, cheeses and more. 377 Cantey Lane, Rembert, (803) 432-9537, www.oldmccaskillfarm.com.
FoodShare Columbia connects families and communities with affordable fresh fruits and vegetables from local and regional farmers. The partnership of the Columbia Parks and Recreation Department, Richland Library, USC School of Medicine, EdVenture Children’s Museum and the Columbia Housing Authority provides boxed food that can be ordered twice a month, between 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Bellfield Cultural Arts Center at 2611 Grant St., (803) 255-8161. Cost is $20; $10 for SNAP participants. Cash and EBT accepted. www.facebook.com/FoodShare-Columbia.
Healthy Bucks: A program allowing SNAP recipients to obtain additional fresh fruits and vegetables when they use SNAP benefits to purchase fresh produce at participating farmers markets. SNAP recipients who purchase at least $5 with SNAP EBT card at participating locations get $10 in Healthy Bucks tokens for the purchase for additional fesh fruit and veggies. In Richland County: FoodShare Columbia, Dianne’s Call, City Roots and Martin Farm; in Lexington County: Beasons Farm Market; in Kershaw County: Kershaw County Farmers Market, United Way of Kershaw County. dss.sc.gov/assistance-programs
Take a trip, see a farm: The South Carolina Agritourism Association has created a Passport Program for farms in order to educate folks on what the agriculture industry means to the state. Participants can get a passport from any of the 44 farms on the tour and the more stamps collected in the passport, the more chances to win prizes, with one winner taking home $100 in Certified SC products. https://agriculture.sc.gov/divisions/agency-services/agritourism
Learn to become a farmer. Incubator Farm plots available at Sandhill Research and Education Center on Clemson Road in Columbia. Participants in the Agriculture Incubator Program will have access to up to a 1/2 acre of irrigated land, a packing shed, equipment use, access to technical assistance, access to markets and training opportunities. Fee of $350 per year for up to three years, plus required safety and operation training. Contact Harry Crissy, hcrissy@clemson.edu (use “Columbia Incubator” in subject line) or call (843) 730-5211.
Get the App: South Carolina Farmers and Roadside Market App shows more than 200 farmers markets and roadside produce stands. Click on location to see address, hours of operation, and methods of payment. New recipes each month will feature in-season produce. www.scdhec.gov/farmersmarkets
Pressure Canning Testing by Clemson Extension done by appointment at Sandhills Research and Education Center on Clemson Road. Have your pressure canner dial gauges checked for accuracy before use by an extension agent. $6, cash or check. Call (803) 865-1216 ext. 114 for more information.
Reduced Price Compost Bins: Contact Richland County Ombudsman’s office, (803) 909-6000 to order bins for $33.
Tours
Two Gals and a Fork Food Tours and Historic Columbia present historic food tours of the Vista: Choose 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. or 4-6:30 p.m. tour on June 10. Guests will visit five restaurants, sample some specialties and learn the history of Columbia. Tickets $38-$43, depending on the number in your party, custom tours for 10 or more guests. More information available at www.twogalsfoodtours.com or call (803) 360-0578 or (803) 260-7992.
Cooking classes
Columbia’s Cooking: Classes held at USC’s Cancer Prevention & Control Program, Discovery 1 Building, Suite 200, 915 Greene St. Register online at columbiascooking.org/classes/ or ColaCook@mailbox.sc.edu or (803) 576-5636.
Providence Cooks: Providence Health, 2435 Forest Drive. Monthly healthy cooking class taught by registered dietitian Kay MacInnis and her team of chefs from Providence Health. Tickets $25/person (Providence Health employees receive 50 percent discount), call 1-800-424-DOCS or online at http://bit.ly/ProvCooks2017. Upcoming classes: Aug. 1, Carolina Grown & Made; Sept. 5, Food for the Soul; Oct. 2, Fall into the Mediterranean; Nov. 7, Healthy Entertaining. More information at http://yourprovidencehealth.com/classes-events/providence-cooks-farm-to-table
Fleur de Lys Home Culinary Institute: Chef Francois Fisera leads classes, $39/person, wine extra. Classes begin at 6:15 p.m. July 7, 10 & 11, individual beef Wellington, cognac, fois gras, puff pastry; July 14, Bastille Day, lobster bouillabaisse; July 21, paella Valencia-style with Pernod Ricard Spanish wines; July 24 & 28, beef stroganoff with Absolut vodka; Aug. 1 & 4, Kobe beef and Makers Mark; Aug. 8 & 11, filet of beef Rossini with Busnel Calvados, fois gras and French black truffle; Aug. 15 & 18, pork tenderloin; Aug. 22 & 25, Spanish salmon. Fleur de Lys is at 3001 Millwood Ave. (803) 765-9999 or fleurdelyscolumbiasc.com.
Let’s Cook Culinary Studio: Prices per person unless noted. Friday, June 30, small plates (6:30 p.m., $45); July 14, Bastille Day small plates (6:30 p.m, $45); July 15, Market tour and brunch (11 a.m., $60, BYOBloody Mary or champagne); July 15, hands-on couples french class (6:30 p.m., $95/couple); July 18, Wild Women (6:30 p.m., $50/2-for-1); July 20, italian favorites (6:15 p.m, $40); July 21, hands-on couples italian class (6:30 p.m., $95/couple); ; July 22, Market tour and brunch (11 a.m., $60, BYOBloody Mary or champagne); July 22, hands-on couples italian class (6:30 p.m., $95/couple); July 28, beach food, small plates (6:30 p.m., $45). Detailed listings at lets-cook.wixsite.com/letscookculinary. Let’s Cook is at 1305 Assembly St., (803) 348-5874 or lets-cook@earthlink.net
Last Wednesdays with John Chiles: Former owner of Restaurant 123 in Irmo, GM for Club Corp International and part owner/operator of Blue Marlin, John Chiles will instruct cooking classes 7-9 p.m. the last Wednesday of the month at Grace United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall Kitchen, 410 Harbison Blvd. Call church office Monday-Thursday 9 a.m.-3 p.m. or Friday 9 a.m.-noon for info or to register (803) 732-1899 or office@gracecolumbia.org.
Market News
Farmers in the Forest: Forest Acres Farmers Market at Richland Mall in the parking lot along Beltline Boulevard. Wednesdays 3-7 p.m. through October. Vendor applications can be found at farmersintheforest.org; follow on Facebook.
Blythewood Farmers Market: 4-7 p.m. Wednesdays, Doko Meadows, 171 Langford Road, Blythewood. Michaela Barno, (843) 697-1733. www.facebook.com/BlythewoodFarmersMarket or www.localharvest.org/blythewood-farmers-market
City Roots Farm: 4-7 p.m. Thursdays, 1005 Airport Blvd., www.cityroots.org
Northeast Farmers Market: 3-7 p.m. Thursdays through mid-October, Lake Carolina Town Center, 100 Lake Carolina Blvd, Northeast Richland. www.lakecarolina.com or www.facebook.com/lakecarolinafarmersmarket
Irmo Farmers Market: Opening June 17. 9 a.m.- noon, first and third Saturdays through September, Irmo high School, 6671 St. Andrews Rd., Irmo. (803) 269-9826. www.irmofarmersmarket.com
Kershaw County Farmers Market: 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays at 222 Broad St., Camden. www.kcfarmersmarket.org.
Chapin Downtown Farmer’s Market: 8:30 a.m.-11 a.m. every first Saturday through October, in the 100 block of Clark Street. www.chapinsc.com or www.facebook.com/ChapinDowntownFarmersMarket
Lexington Farmers Market: 9 a.m.-noon Saturdays through Sept. 30 (except July 1), Lexington Square Park, 205 E. Main St. Contact Walker Brewer (803) 358-7275 or www.lexsc.com
Soda City Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. every Saturday at the 1500 block of Main Street. www.sodacitysc.com
Sandhills Farmers Market: 2-6 p.m. Tuesdays through Thanksgiving at Sandhill Research Center, 900 Clemson Road, across from Village at Sandhill, Northeast Richland. www.clemson.edu/public/sandhill/programs/farmers_market.html
Healthy Carolina’s Farmers Market: 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesdays on Greene Street in front of Preston. www.sa.sc.edu/healthycarolina/farmersmarket. USC On-Campus delivery via Pinckney’s Produce and AFRESH! can be scheduled in 4-, 6- and 12-week sessions.
