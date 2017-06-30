New, local Market Meals from the farm to your table

Farm To Table Event Co and Catering launches a new product, Market Meals, a pre-packaged dinner for two available for purchase on a weekly basis.
Frank Bradley, executive chef at Bourbon and Farm to Table’s events chef, will plan the meals each week, sourcing products fresh from City Roots Farm and vendors from Thursday’s City Roots Farmers Market. Each Market Meal will include the portioned ingredients for two people and detailed recipes for an entree and one side dish.
Caroline Black, Farm to Table’s marketing director, said that — as an example — proteins may include fresh fish from The Shrimp Guy or meats from Wil-Moore Farms. Pasta and cheeses, spices and sauces will be sourced as locally as possible.
Meals will cost $30 and must be ordered by noon on Monday for pick-up 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the City Roots Farmers Market. Menus will be posted weekly at www.farmtotableeventco.com/market-meals.
The menu for July 13 (order by noon Monday, July 10) will feature Creole shrimp and grits with a mixed green salad. The vegetarian option will substitute eggplant for the shrimp.
F2T Market Meals
Order through www.farmtotableeventco.com
Orders must be placed by noon on the Monday before Thursday pick-up. Vegetarian options available.
Pick-up 4-7 p.m. Thursday at City Roots Farmers Market, 1005 Airport Blvd.
