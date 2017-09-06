Columbia brewery raises the bar

River Rat Brewery began raising the bar, literally, onto the roof of the brewery this morning.
The metal beams that will be used to support the wooden deck were lowered into place by crane early Wednesday.
Inside River Rat, the kitchen is getting a major expansion with the addition of a stove, flat top grill and more fryers. The larger space will allow Robert Schilling to expand the menu which changes daily. Currently, the menu features BBQ brisket, smoked wings, tacos and some sandwiches.
When complete, the rooftop bar will feature 17 taps, big screen TVs, fans and misters, and seating for 49 people. The bar will be accessed via a staircase enclosed in a silo, and a dumbwaiter will bring food up from the kitchen.
Construction should be completed by mid- to late-September.
