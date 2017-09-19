Cook’s calendar: Whiskey lovers rejoice!

Special events
euphoria Greenville: Founded by singer/songwriter Edwin McCain in 2006, this long weekend, Thursday through Sunday, Sept. 21-24, celebrates the food, wine, brews and music of the Upstate. Early events, such as Tapas & Tinis (7-10 p.m. July 14, $50/person) and ticket packages and festival passes (from $120 to $1,045/person) are on sale now. www.euphoriagreenville.com.
Jameson Whiskey Dinner: 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, at Gervais & Vine, 620-A Gervais St. Jacob Benchoff, of Southern Wine & Spirits, presents Jameson whiskey paired with a multi-course dinner. (803) 799-8463, www.gervine.com.
The Midlands Farm Tour: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 23. sponsored by Sustainable Midlands, the 10 farms featured on the tour feature different aspects of sustainable farming practices, ranging from experimental heirloom cultivation and the 360 method of composting to aquaponics and rainwater harvesting. Take the kids and a cooler (for farm fresh veggies, meats and cheeses) and spend the day touring Richland and Lexington counties. https://midlandsfarmtour.com
Lunch & learn with Healthy Carolina: noon-1 p.m. Sept. 27, Center for Health and Well-Being, 1409 Devine St., Room 217. Lead dietitian Lisa Money shares her expertise on how to breastfeed as a working mom, including time management, hints for pumping, milk supply resources, and more. Information at COLVIND@mailbox.sc.edu or (803) 777-1650
Great American Whiskey Fair: 5:30-9 p.m. Sept. 28 at 701 Whaley. For a limited time, get general admission tickets for $50/person ($75 when early bird sells out) or VIP tickets — includes entire tasting, food, access to Cigar Veranda, GAWF t-shirt, good bag, early entry and chance to win a private bourbon tasting for 10 — $85/person ($125 when early bird sells out). www.experiencewhiskey.com, www.facebook.com/GreatAmericanWhiskeyFair or www.farmtotableeventco.com.
The Cliffs WINE+FOOD Festival: Sept 22-30, various Cliffs communities from Asheville to Greenville. Enjoy a series of wine tastings and dinners, brewing demonstrations set against the magnificent views of the Smoky Mountains. The Grand Tasting, set for Sept. 30 at The Cliffs at Mountain Park will feature 150+ wines, 30+ beers and 40+ liquors and cocktail samples, in addition to food stations, culinary demonstrations, live music and more. Information at https://cliffsliving.com/winefood2017
Soda City Oktoberfest: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 30, 1500 block of Main Street. Enjoy local craft beers and some German fare. www.sodacitysc.com.
Palmetto Peanut Boil: noon-7 p.m. Sept. 30, in the 2900 block of Devine Street. Register your team now for you chance to be named the goober king or queen. Live music, kids entertainment, good food and boiled peanuts! All proceeds to benefit The Animal Mission and the Ronald McDonald House. https://palmettopeanutboil.com/.
The 2017 Food Access Summit: 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Oct. 2, Columbia Conference Center, 169 Laurelhurst Ave. If you want more insight into food policy and the role it plays in a healthy food system, this summit will provide an overall view. With panel discussions and facilitated breakout sessions, participants will come away with the social policy tools, training and action oriented ideas to educate and organize others to support a food system that is equitable for all. Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin will be giving the keynote address. Tickets to this event are $20/person, includes lunch. www.eventbrite.com/e/2017-food-access-summit-tickets-36211751323.
The Midlands Food Alliance Chef/Farmer Mash-up 2-6 p.m. Oct. 9 at Senate’s End in Columbia. This is where food growers and producers can meet chefs, distributors, institutions, and anyone interested in facilitating a direct-from-the-farm program. Participants are urged to come prepared with wish lists, prices, schedules and availability, and an open mind. Not open to general public. www.facebook.com/midlandsfoodalliance/
Restaurant Week Columbia: Oct. 12-22. Here’s your chance to try something new or go back to an old favorite dining spot. Enjoy special menu items and pricing at some of the Columbia area’s best restaurants. Check out who is participating at restaurantweekcolumbia.com/.
Five Points 30th Annual Chili Cook-off: noon-6:30 p.m. Oct. 21 at Greene Street and Pavilion Avenue. Think you have the best chili? Sign up now to prove it in categories such as Best Overall, Vegetarian, Texas-style and Non-Traditional. Awards will also be given for Best Set-up and The Group Therapy Silver Spoon Award for the most money raised. Craft beer, live music, cornhole, children’s area, food trucks (serving more than chili) and more. Admission is free, chili samples $1/sample. fivepointscolumbia.com/events/Chili-Cook-Off#gallery-event
Taste of Atlanta: Oct. 20-22, Historic Fourth Ward Park, 680 Dallas St NE, Atlanta. Tickets on sale now for various dinners, tastings and events at www.TasteofAtlanta.com.
South Carolina Agricultural Council Farm Tour: 7 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Oct. 26. Bus leaves SC Farm Bureau, 724 Knox Abbott Dr., Cayce, and heads to tour the Farm Bureau grain elevator in Anderson, Forx Farm — makers of aged gouda cheese — in Anderson of lunch, Six and Twenty Distillery in Powdersville, City Scape Winery in Pelzer for wine and cheese tasting, and Happy Cow Creamery. Bring a cooler for purchases. Seating limited Tickets $65/person includes lunch, cocktails and liquor tasting, wine and cheese tasting with commemorative wine glass and beverages and snacks on the bus. Contact Steve Slice, at 803-360-2845 or scagriculturalcouncil@gmail.com
Sustainable Agriculture Conference: Nov. 3-5, Durham, NC. A weekend featuring farmers, foodies, ag-tivists and experts for a celebration of innovation in local, sustainable agriculture. Atina Diffley, organic farmer-educator, activist and author of Turn Here Sweet Corn: Organic Farming Works, will deliver the keynote address on Protecting Nature and Creating Social Change. Tickets and schedule at www.carolinafarmstewards.org/sac.
22nd Annual South Carolina Oyster Festival: Nov. 19 at Robert Mills House and Hampton-Preston Mansion. Enjoy over 10,000 pounds of fresh oysters served steamed and fried. Bring a blanket and lawn chair and enjoy the food and music. Proceeds go to God’s Store House and Palmetto Animal Assisted Life Services. Tickets $5/advance, $10/day of event, available at Robert Mills House Gift Shop, Pearlz Oyster Bar and at www.scoysterfest.com; children under 12 free with parents. Oysters and other food are not included in the ticket price and are sold separately, by the serving.
Lunch at Old McCaskill’s Farm begins at noon every Friday. Served buffet-style, first come, first served, $10 per person. Check out the farm store while you’re there for farm-raised meats, cheeses and more. 377 Cantey Lane, Rembert, (803) 432-9537, www.oldmccaskillfarm.com
FoodShare Columbia connects families and communities with affordable fresh fruits and vegetables from local and regional farmers. The partnership of the Columbia Parks and Recreation Department, Richland Library, USC School of Medicine, EdVenture Children’s Museum and the Columbia Housing Authority provides boxed food that can be ordered twice a month, between 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Bellfield Cultural Arts Center at 2611 Grant St., (803) 255-8161. Cost is $20; $10 for SNAP participants. Cash and EBT accepted. www.facebook.com/FoodShare-Columbia.
Healthy Bucks: A program allowing SNAP recipients to obtain additional fresh fruits and vegetables when they use SNAP benefits to purchase fresh produce at participating farmers markets. SNAP recipients who purchase at least $5 with SNAP EBT card at participating locations get $10 in Healthy Bucks tokens for the purchase for additional fresh fruit and veggies. In Richland County: FoodShare Columbia, Dianne’s Call, City Roots and Martin Farm; in Lexington County: Beasons Farm Market; in Kershaw County: Kershaw County Farmers Market, United Way of Kershaw County. dss.sc.gov/assistance-programs
Take a trip, see a farm: The South Carolina Agritourism Association has created a Passport Program for farms in order to educate folks on what the agriculture industry means to the state. Participants can get a passport from any of the 44 farms on the tour and the more stamps collected in the passport, the more chances to win prizes, with one winner taking home $100 in Certified SC products. https://agriculture.sc.gov/divisions/agency-services/agritourism
Learn to become a farmer. Incubator Farm plots available at Sandhill Research and Education Center on Clemson Road in Columbia. Participants in the Agriculture Incubator Program will have access to up to a 1/2 acre of irrigated land, a packing shed, equipment use, access to technical assistance, access to markets and training opportunities. Fee of $350 per year for up to three years, plus required safety and operation training. Contact Harry Crissy, hcrissy@clemson.edu (use “Columbia Incubator” in subject line) or call (843) 730-5211.
Get the App: South Carolina Farmers and Roadside Market App shows more than 200 farmers markets and roadside produce stands. Click on location to see address, hours of operation, and methods of payment. New recipes each month will feature in-season produce. www.scdhec.gov/farmersmarkets
Pressure Canning Testing by Clemson Extension done by appointment at Sandhills Research and Education Center on Clemson Road. Have your pressure canner dial gauges checked for accuracy before use by an extension agent. $6, cash or check. Call (803) 865-1216 ext. 114 for more information.
Reduced Price Compost Bins: Contact Richland County Ombudsman’s office, (803) 909-6000 to order bins for $33.
Cooking classes
Columbia’s Cooking: Classes held at USC’s Cancer Prevention & Control Program, Discovery 1 Building, Suite 200, 915 Greene St. Register online at columbiascooking.org/classes/ or ColaCook@mailbox.sc.edu or (803) 576-5636.
Providence Cooks: Providence Health, 2435 Forest Drive. Monthly healthy cooking class taught by registered dietitian Kay MacInnis and her team of chefs from Providence Health. Tickets $25/person (Providence Health employees receive 50 percent discount), call 1-800-424-DOCS or online at http://bit.ly/ProvCooks2017. Upcoming classes: Sept. 5, Food for the Soul; Oct. 2, Fall into the Mediterranean; Nov. 7, Healthy Entertaining. More information at http://yourprovidencehealth.com/classes-events/providence-cooks-farm-to-table
Fleur de Lys Home Culinary Institute: Chef Francois Fisera leads classes, $39/person, wine extra. Classes begin at 6:15 p.m. Friday Sept. 22, crackling salmon with truffles; Sept. 26, 29 & 30, Maryland crab cakes. Fleur de Lys is at 3001 Millwood Ave. (803) 765-9999 or fleurdelyscolumbiasc.com.
Let’s Cook Culinary Studio: Prices per person unless noted. Wednesday, Sept. 20, Cali (6:15 p.m., $50); Saturday, Sept. 22, couples Asian dishes (6:30 p.m., $95/couple); Sept. 29, small Italian plates (6:30 p.m., $45). Detailed listings at lets-cook.wixsite.com/letscookculinary. Let’s Cook is at 1305 Assembly St., (803) 348-5874 or lets-cook@earthlink.net
McCutchen House at USC: Chef du Jour (Saturdays 9 a.m.-1 p.m. unless otherwise noted): Sept. 23, shrimp & mussels (9 a.m.-3 p.m., $70/person); Sept. 30, muffins & scones ($60/person); Oct. 7, winter vegetables ($65/person); Oct. 14, Bread 101 (9 a.m.-3 p.m., $90/person); Nov. 4, Pie Making 101 ($65/person); Nov. 11, holiday entertaining ($70/person); Dec. 2, braising comfort foods (9 a.m.-3 p.m., $90/person). Wine classes (Tuesdays 6:30-8:30 p.m., $65/person unless noted): Sept. 26, South African wines; Oct. 17, craft beer; Nov. 14, New Zealand wines ($70/person); Dec. 5, rare and boutique wines ($99/person). Register for classes through McCutchen House or call Becky Moran (803) 777-8225, moranrs@mailbox.sc.edu.
Last Wednesdays with John Chiles: Former owner of Restaurant 123 in Irmo, GM for Club Corp International and part owner/operator of Blue Marlin, John Chiles will instruct cooking classes 7-9 p.m. the last Wednesday of the month at Grace United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall Kitchen, 410 Harbison Blvd. Call church office Monday-Thursday 9 a.m.-3 p.m. or Friday 9 a.m.-noon for info or to register (803) 732-1899 or office@gracecolumbia.org.
Market News
Farmers in the Forest: Forest Acres Farmers Market at Richland Mall in the parking lot along Beltline Boulevard. Wednesdays 3-7 p.m. through October. Vendor applications can be found at farmersintheforest.org; follow on Facebook.
Blythewood Farmers Market: 4-7 p.m. Wednesdays, Doko Meadows, 171 Langford Road, Blythewood. Michaela Barno, (843) 697-1733. www.facebook.com/BlythewoodFarmersMarket or www.localharvest.org/blythewood-farmers-market
City Roots Farm: 4-7 p.m. Thursdays, 1005 Airport Blvd., www.cityroots.org
Northeast Farmers Market: 3-7 p.m. Thursdays through mid-October, Lake Carolina Town Center, 100 Lake Carolina Blvd, Northeast Richland. www.lakecarolina.com or www.facebook.com/lakecarolinafarmersmarket
Irmo Farmers Market: Opening June 17. 9 a.m.- noon, Saturdays through September, Irmo High School, 6671 St. Andrews Rd., Irmo. (803) 269-9826. www.irmofarmersmarket.com
Kershaw County Farmers Market: 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays at 222 Broad St., Camden. www.kcfarmersmarket.org.
Chapin Downtown Farmer’s Market: 8:30 a.m.-11 a.m. every first Saturday through October, in the 100 block of Clark Street. www.chapinsc.com or www.facebook.com/ChapinDowntownFarmersMarket
Lexington Farmers Market: 9 a.m.-noon Saturdays through Sept. 30 (except July 1), Lexington Square Park, 205 E. Main St. Contact Walker Brewer (803) 358-7275 or www.lexsc.com
Soda City Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. every Saturday at the 1500 block of Main Street. www.sodacitysc.com
Sandhills Farmers Market: 2-6 p.m. Tuesdays through Thanksgiving at Sandhill Research Center, 900 Clemson Road, across from Village at Sandhill, Northeast Richland. www.clemson.edu/public/sandhill/programs/farmers_market.html
Healthy Carolina’s Farmers Market: 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesdays on Greene Street in front of Preston. www.sa.sc.edu/healthycarolina/farmersmarket. USC On-Campus delivery via Pinckney’s Produce and AFRESH! can be scheduled in 4-, 6- and 12-week sessions.
