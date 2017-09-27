Boiled peanuts: The South in a shell

This Saturday is the 10th Annual Palmetto Peanut Boil competition on Devine Street. Teams from around the Midlands will be offering up their very best recipes for what has been nicknamed “Southern caviar.”
Like them or hate them, boiled peanuts are one of the South’s signature snacks. Perfectly boiled to a just under al dente state — chewy but not crunchy, a little soft but not mushy — with little more than a hint of saltiness is how a classically done boiled peanut should taste.
Variations of hot, spicy, sour and such aren’t new to the game, but why stray far from the classic goober taste?
Where’s the best boiled peanuts in Columbia?
Cayce Farmer’s Market, 2329 Charleston Highway (803) 791-1009. People have been known to fill up coolers of boiled peanuts from here before heading to the beach. Boiled fresh daily by longtime employees Arthur Youmands and Jeff Glover. www.facebook.com/Cayce-Farmers-Market-109634319116147/
Cromer’s Peanuts, 1700 Huger St., (803) 779-2290. Famously known for the slogan “Guaranteed Worst in Town,” the business was built on boiled and roasted peanuts in 1935. www.cromers.com
Boiled PNUTS Y’all, usually 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays during Soda City Market, at Hampton and Main. On occasion you’ll find the colorful cart set up on Rosewood or Forest Drive. Pull over and grab a giant bag... or two. www.facebook.com/BoiledPNUTSYall/
Should you trust the guy set up on the side of the road? Maybe... if you’re feeling adventurous, there’s nothing wrong with spending a dollar or two on a bag of hot-from-the-kettle boiled peanuts. You can find them at flea markets on Fridays and Saturdays.
If you are very lucky, the peanut guy that sets up along Farrow Road, near Parklane, has peanuts... boiled with smoked ham hocks for an extra rich, porky flavor.
How to boil peanuts
2 pounds raw peanuts in the shell
1 cup salt, divided, more or less to taste
Rinse the raw peanuts several times to remove debris.
In a 3-gallon stockpot, combine 1 cup salt, 2 gallons of water and peanuts.
Bring to a boil, reduce heat to medium-low and simmer, covered, 5 to 8 hours or until peanuts are tender. Stir occasionally and add water as needed to keep peanuts covered.
After 3 hours, check peanuts for texture and saltiness. If needed, add salt in 1/4 cup increments and check on hourly basis.
At desired tenderness, remove from heat and cool for 1 hour. Drain and eat or store boiled peanuts in a sealed container in the refrigerator or freezer. Boiled peanuts will keep 7 days in the refrigerator, several months in the freezer.
5 reasons why you must try and learn to love boiled peanuts
1. Fidgety? Socially awkward?
Maybe you need something to do with your hands in a social setting, where you’re stuffing your face and trying to make conversation. Cracking peanut shells calms the nerves. Slurping salty water from them can get you out of small talk. And everyone looks funny with hands wrinkled like prunes and juice stains on their clothes.
2. Play on
Stand with folks, boiled peanuts in hand, in a circle around a trashcan and see how long it takes you to start playing games. Maybe you see who’s the first the finish, who can machine-gun-fire the most shells into the can the quickest. Maybe you expand the circle and see who’s the best shot.
3. You’ve done work
Whether you’re snacking with friends or alone, there’s nothing like seeing a mound of empty shells pile up. You worked for that food.
4. Salt life
They’re salty. They’ll make your fingers swell and you’ll have to pry off your rings. You’ll need to eat some sweets to level off.
5. Simple things
Water. Salt. Peanuts. Heat. You can make them at home. And you can save some for later if you stick them in the freezer ...
Wade Livingston, wlivingston@islandpacket.com, contributed to this story.
Palmetto Peanut Boil
Noon-7 p.m. Saturday on the 2900 block of Devine Street.
Live music, food and entertainment for the kids, leashed pets welcome. Admission is free. All proceeds from food and beverage sales go to The Animal Mission and Ronald McDonald House Charities in Columbia.
