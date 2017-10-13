The best bang-for-your-buck deals during Restaurant Week Columbia

We’ve poured over the meal deals at the Restaurant Week Columbia website and found what we consider to be real dining values.
Analyzing the price of posted meal deal and comparing it to regular priced items on that restaurant’s menu showed us the honest-to-goodness deals. Here are a few selections that stood out:
Bourbon’s $29/person for three courses is a deal when regular priced entrees usually start at $21. The grilled CAB bavette steak would normally set you back $27 by itself, so when the deal adds in a choice like jalapeno hushpuppies (regular $6) and dessert, you’ll really save some $$. That is, unless you spend those savings on Bourbon’s craft cocktails. 1214 Main St., www.bourboncolumbia.com/#cuisine.
Carolina Strip Club’s steaks regularly start at $27 for the 12-oz. NY strip alone. For Restaurant Week, Carolina Strip adds Jack Daniels Honey Apple Bourbon glazed shrimp to the steak, and you can choose soup or salad and one side and get a glass of the house wine for $40/person. Other steak choices during Restaurant Week are the 12-oz. ribeye with a salmon cake and Cajon remoulade or a 6-oz. filet with lump crab topping and bearnaise sauce. 902 Gervais St., www.carolinastripclub.com/menu-simple.html.
Cowboy Brazilian Steakhouse makes the list because this is an all-you-can-eat dinner option for $29/person, $12/kids ages 6-12, and kids under 5 eat for free. 1508 Main St., www.cowboybraziliansteakhouse.com.
Rioz Brazilian Steakhouse also has an all-you-can-eat dinner menu — if the Harbison area is closer to home — for $29.95 (dessert included). 410 Columbiana Dr., www.rioz.com.
Restaurant Week runs through Oct. 22. For complete listings, go to www.restaurantweeksouthcarolina.com as some menus are still forthcoming and pricing might change.
Other participating restaurants include:
Alodia’s Cucina Italiana, 2736 N. Lake Dr., alodias.com, italian; dinner
Blue Fin, Village at Sandhill 461-4 Town Center Place, bluefinrestaurantandbar.com, seafood; dinner
Blue Marlin, 1200 Lincoln St., www.bluemarlincolumbia.com, seafood; dinner
Bourbon, 1214 Main St., www.bourboncolumbia.com, Cajun-Creole restaurant and whiskey bar; dinner
Carolina Ale House, Vista and Irmo locations, www.carolinaalehouse.com, family-friendly sports bar; dinner
Carolina Strip Club, 902 Gervais St., www.carolinastripclub.com, hand-cut steaks; dinner
Cellar on Greene, 2001-D Greene St., cellarongreene.com, new Southern cuisine; dinner
Cowboy Brazilian Steakhouse, 1508 Main St., www.cowboybraziliansteakhouse.com, steaks and roasted meats buffet; dinner
Gervais & Vine, 620 Gervais St., gervine.com, small plates & tapas; dinner
Grill Marks, 711 Gervais St., www.grillmarks.com/columbia-sc, Certified Angus Beef burgers and yummy milkshakes; lunch & dinner
Harbor Inn Seafood, 7375 Two Notch Rd., www.harborinnseafoodcolumbia.com, seafood; dinner
Il Giorgionne Pizzeria & Wine Bar, 2406 Devine St., www.ilgiorgione.com, italian; dinner
Kaminsky’s Dessert Cafe, 930 Gervais St., www.kaminskys.com/home, desserts, coffees and more; lunch
Liberty Tap Room and Grill, Vista location, www.libertytaproom.com, burgers, steaks and pizzas; lunch & dinner
Lizard’s Thicket locations, www.lizardsthicket.com, classic meat-and-three; lunch & dinner
M Vista, 701 Lady St., miyos.com/location-mvista/, sushi and Japanese dishes; dinner
Main Stree Public House, 1556 Main St., mainstreetpublichouse.com, upscale pub food; dinner
Michaels Cafe & Catering, 1620 Main St., michaelscafecatering.com, healthy sandwiches and salads and breakfast items; lunch & dinner
Miyo’s locations in Forest Acres, Harbison and Sandhill, miyos.com/location-mvista/, sushi and Japanese dishes; dinner
Mr. Friendly’s New Southern Cafe, 2001-A Greene St., mrfriendlys.com, new Southern classics; dinner
Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom, 802 Gervais St.,, oldchicago.com/locations/columbia, pizza and beer and wings; lunch & dinner
Original Pancake House, Trenholm Plaza 4840 Forest Dr., www.originalpancakehouse.com, pancakes, breakfast items, salads and sandwiches; lunch & dinner
Pearlz Oyster Bar, 936 Gervais St., www.pearlzoysterbar.com/home, oysters & seafood; lunch
Persona Wood Fired Pizza, 1202 Main St., personapizzeria.com, build-your-own pizza; lunch & dinner
Publico Kitchen & Tap, 2013 Greene St., www.publicokitchenandtap.com, fusion taco & ramen, menu for dogs; lunch & dinner
Rioz Brazilian Steakhouse, 410 Columbiana Dr., www.rioz.com, steakhouse; dinner
Ristorante Divino, 803 Gervais St., www.ristorantedivino.com, Northern Italian; dinner
SakiTumi Sushi Grill and Bar, 807 Gervais St., www.sakifresh.com, sushi and sashimi; dinner
Saluda’s, 751 Saluda Ave., www.saludas.com, upscale Southern classics; dinner
Solstice Kitchen & Wine Bar, 841 Sparkleberry Lane, solsticekitchen.com, new Southern classics; dinner
Tallulah, 2400 Devine St., www.tallulahsc.com, modern Southern; dinner
The Melting Pot, 1410 Colonial Life Blvd., www.meltingpot.com/columbia-sc/, fondue; dinner
The Terrace @ Embassy Suites Hotel, 200 Stoneridge Dr., American classics; dinner
Tin Lizzy’s, 700 Gervais St., www.tinlizzyscantina.com/menu.html, Tex-Mex tacos and salads; dinner
Tombo Grille, 4517 Forest Dr., tombogrille.com, creative comfort food; dinner
Villa Tronco, 1213 Blanding St., www.villatronco.com, Italian; dinner
Yesterday’s Restaurant, 2030 Devine St., www.yesterdayssc.com, family-friendly made-from-scratch regional dishes; lunch & dinner
