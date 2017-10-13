Date night just got better during Restaurant Week Columbia
Date night? Restaurant Week Columbia has the perfect match

By Susan Ardis

October 13, 2017 5:58 PM

Dining out as a duo and can’t decide where to go? Or, worse, can’t decide what you want for dinner? We’ve found some restaurants we’d like to pair you with that offer the most selection — and possibly the most food without heading to a buffet.

Persona Pizza’s 2 for $20 dinner gets you your choice of two 10” specialty pizzas, two salads and two beverages from 4 p.m. to close. This is the getting-to-know you or budget-friendly deal. Who doesn’t love pizza? Perfect for those who are particular about their pies and may (not) want to share a slice. 1202 Main St., personapizzeria.com.

Gervais & Vine has a great deal for couples: $49 for four courses of small plates. Let’s count the number of plates, shall we? Start with one spread (1); second course lets you choose two soups or salads (1+2=3); third course allows three picks from ten different options (ranging from petit filet mignon to seared jumbo sea scallops or a specialty pizza) (3+3=6); fourth course is your choice of dessert (6+1=7. SEVEN dishes!). Oh, and you can get $10 off any bottle of wine over $30. 620-A Gervais St., gervine.com.

Melting Pot is a splurge at $30/person (that’d be $60/couple), but you get to cuddle up and dip morsels of food into ooey, gooey melted cheese (or chocolate for dessert). Finish the evening with the Flaming Turtle, just for fun. 1410 Colonial Life Blvd., www.meltingpot.com

Restaurant Week runs through Oct. 22. For complete listings, go to www.restaurantweeksouthcarolina.com as some menus are still forthcoming and pricing might change.

Other participating restaurants include:

Alodia’s Cucina Italiana, 2736 N. Lake Dr., alodias.com, italian; dinner

Blue Fin, Village at Sandhill 461-4 Town Center Place, bluefinrestaurantandbar.com, seafood; dinner

Blue Marlin, 1200 Lincoln St., www.bluemarlincolumbia.com, seafood; dinner

Bourbon, 1214 Main St., www.bourboncolumbia.com, Cajun-Creole restaurant and whiskey bar; dinner

Carolina Ale House, Vista and Irmo locations, www.carolinaalehouse.com, family-friendly sports bar; dinner

Carolina Strip Club, 902 Gervais St., www.carolinastripclub.com, hand-cut steaks; dinner

Cellar on Greene, 2001-D Greene St., cellarongreene.com, new Southern cuisine; dinner

Cowboy Brazilian Steakhouse, 1508 Main St., www.cowboybraziliansteakhouse.com, steaks and roasted meats buffet; dinner

Gervais & Vine, 620 Gervais St., gervine.com, small plates & tapas; dinner

Grill Marks, 711 Gervais St., www.grillmarks.com/columbia-sc, Certified Angus Beef burgers and yummy milkshakes; lunch & dinner

Harbor Inn Seafood, 7375 Two Notch Rd., www.harborinnseafoodcolumbia.com, seafood; dinner

Il Giorgionne Pizzeria & Wine Bar, 2406 Devine St., www.ilgiorgione.com, italian; dinner

Kaminsky’s Dessert Cafe, 930 Gervais St., www.kaminskys.com/home, desserts, coffees and more; lunch

Liberty Tap Room and Grill, Vista location, www.libertytaproom.com, burgers, steaks and pizzas; lunch & dinner

Lizard’s Thicket locations, www.lizardsthicket.com, classic meat-and-three; lunch & dinner

M Vista, 701 Lady St., miyos.com/location-mvista/, sushi and Japanese dishes; dinner

Main Stree Public House, 1556 Main St., mainstreetpublichouse.com, upscale pub food; dinner

Michaels Cafe & Catering, 1620 Main St., michaelscafecatering.com, healthy sandwiches and salads and breakfast items; lunch & dinner

Miyo’s locations in Forest Acres, Harbison and Sandhill, miyos.com/location-mvista/, sushi and Japanese dishes; dinner

Mr. Friendly’s New Southern Cafe, 2001-A Greene St., mrfriendlys.com, new Southern classics; dinner

Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom, 802 Gervais St.,, oldchicago.com/locations/columbia, pizza and beer and wings; lunch & dinner

Original Pancake House, Trenholm Plaza 4840 Forest Dr., www.originalpancakehouse.com, pancakes, breakfast items, salads and sandwiches; lunch & dinner

Pearlz Oyster Bar, 936 Gervais St., www.pearlzoysterbar.com/home, oysters & seafood; lunch

Persona Wood Fired Pizza, 1202 Main St., personapizzeria.com, build-your-own pizza; lunch & dinner

Publico Kitchen & Tap, 2013 Greene St., www.publicokitchenandtap.com, fusion taco & ramen, menu for dogs; lunch & dinner

Rioz Brazilian Steakhouse, 410 Columbiana Dr., www.rioz.com, steakhouse; dinner

Ristorante Divino, 803 Gervais St., www.ristorantedivino.com, Northern Italian; dinner

SakiTumi Sushi Grill and Bar, 807 Gervais St., www.sakifresh.com, sushi and sashimi; dinner

Saluda’s, 751 Saluda Ave., www.saludas.com, upscale Southern classics; dinner

Solstice Kitchen & Wine Bar, 841 Sparkleberry Lane, solsticekitchen.com, new Southern classics; dinner

Tallulah, 2400 Devine St., www.tallulahsc.com, modern Southern; dinner

The Melting Pot, 1410 Colonial Life Blvd., www.meltingpot.com/columbia-sc/, fondue; dinner

The Terrace @ Embassy Suites Hotel, 200 Stoneridge Dr., American classics; dinner

Tin Lizzy’s, 700 Gervais St., www.tinlizzyscantina.com/menu.html, Tex-Mex tacos and salads; dinner

Tombo Grille, 4517 Forest Dr., tombogrille.com, creative comfort food; dinner

Villa Tronco, 1213 Blanding St., www.villatronco.com, Italian; dinner

Yesterday’s Restaurant, 2030 Devine St., www.yesterdayssc.com, family-friendly made-from-scratch regional dishes; lunch & dinner

