Date night? Restaurant Week Columbia has the perfect match

Dining out as a duo and can’t decide where to go? Or, worse, can’t decide what you want for dinner? We’ve found some restaurants we’d like to pair you with that offer the most selection — and possibly the most food without heading to a buffet.
Persona Pizza’s 2 for $20 dinner gets you your choice of two 10” specialty pizzas, two salads and two beverages from 4 p.m. to close. This is the getting-to-know you or budget-friendly deal. Who doesn’t love pizza? Perfect for those who are particular about their pies and may (not) want to share a slice. 1202 Main St., personapizzeria.com.
Gervais & Vine has a great deal for couples: $49 for four courses of small plates. Let’s count the number of plates, shall we? Start with one spread (1); second course lets you choose two soups or salads (1+2=3); third course allows three picks from ten different options (ranging from petit filet mignon to seared jumbo sea scallops or a specialty pizza) (3+3=6); fourth course is your choice of dessert (6+1=7. SEVEN dishes!). Oh, and you can get $10 off any bottle of wine over $30. 620-A Gervais St., gervine.com.
Melting Pot is a splurge at $30/person (that’d be $60/couple), but you get to cuddle up and dip morsels of food into ooey, gooey melted cheese (or chocolate for dessert). Finish the evening with the Flaming Turtle, just for fun. 1410 Colonial Life Blvd., www.meltingpot.com
Restaurant Week runs through Oct. 22. For complete listings, go to www.restaurantweeksouthcarolina.com as some menus are still forthcoming and pricing might change.
Other participating restaurants include:
Alodia’s Cucina Italiana, 2736 N. Lake Dr., alodias.com, italian; dinner
Blue Fin, Village at Sandhill 461-4 Town Center Place, bluefinrestaurantandbar.com, seafood; dinner
Blue Marlin, 1200 Lincoln St., www.bluemarlincolumbia.com, seafood; dinner
Bourbon, 1214 Main St., www.bourboncolumbia.com, Cajun-Creole restaurant and whiskey bar; dinner
Carolina Ale House, Vista and Irmo locations, www.carolinaalehouse.com, family-friendly sports bar; dinner
Carolina Strip Club, 902 Gervais St., www.carolinastripclub.com, hand-cut steaks; dinner
Cellar on Greene, 2001-D Greene St., cellarongreene.com, new Southern cuisine; dinner
Cowboy Brazilian Steakhouse, 1508 Main St., www.cowboybraziliansteakhouse.com, steaks and roasted meats buffet; dinner
Gervais & Vine, 620 Gervais St., gervine.com, small plates & tapas; dinner
Grill Marks, 711 Gervais St., www.grillmarks.com/columbia-sc, Certified Angus Beef burgers and yummy milkshakes; lunch & dinner
Harbor Inn Seafood, 7375 Two Notch Rd., www.harborinnseafoodcolumbia.com, seafood; dinner
Il Giorgionne Pizzeria & Wine Bar, 2406 Devine St., www.ilgiorgione.com, italian; dinner
Kaminsky’s Dessert Cafe, 930 Gervais St., www.kaminskys.com/home, desserts, coffees and more; lunch
Liberty Tap Room and Grill, Vista location, www.libertytaproom.com, burgers, steaks and pizzas; lunch & dinner
Lizard’s Thicket locations, www.lizardsthicket.com, classic meat-and-three; lunch & dinner
M Vista, 701 Lady St., miyos.com/location-mvista/, sushi and Japanese dishes; dinner
Main Stree Public House, 1556 Main St., mainstreetpublichouse.com, upscale pub food; dinner
Michaels Cafe & Catering, 1620 Main St., michaelscafecatering.com, healthy sandwiches and salads and breakfast items; lunch & dinner
Miyo’s locations in Forest Acres, Harbison and Sandhill, miyos.com/location-mvista/, sushi and Japanese dishes; dinner
Mr. Friendly’s New Southern Cafe, 2001-A Greene St., mrfriendlys.com, new Southern classics; dinner
Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom, 802 Gervais St.,, oldchicago.com/locations/columbia, pizza and beer and wings; lunch & dinner
Original Pancake House, Trenholm Plaza 4840 Forest Dr., www.originalpancakehouse.com, pancakes, breakfast items, salads and sandwiches; lunch & dinner
Pearlz Oyster Bar, 936 Gervais St., www.pearlzoysterbar.com/home, oysters & seafood; lunch
Persona Wood Fired Pizza, 1202 Main St., personapizzeria.com, build-your-own pizza; lunch & dinner
Publico Kitchen & Tap, 2013 Greene St., www.publicokitchenandtap.com, fusion taco & ramen, menu for dogs; lunch & dinner
Rioz Brazilian Steakhouse, 410 Columbiana Dr., www.rioz.com, steakhouse; dinner
Ristorante Divino, 803 Gervais St., www.ristorantedivino.com, Northern Italian; dinner
SakiTumi Sushi Grill and Bar, 807 Gervais St., www.sakifresh.com, sushi and sashimi; dinner
Saluda’s, 751 Saluda Ave., www.saludas.com, upscale Southern classics; dinner
Solstice Kitchen & Wine Bar, 841 Sparkleberry Lane, solsticekitchen.com, new Southern classics; dinner
Tallulah, 2400 Devine St., www.tallulahsc.com, modern Southern; dinner
The Melting Pot, 1410 Colonial Life Blvd., www.meltingpot.com/columbia-sc/, fondue; dinner
The Terrace @ Embassy Suites Hotel, 200 Stoneridge Dr., American classics; dinner
Tin Lizzy’s, 700 Gervais St., www.tinlizzyscantina.com/menu.html, Tex-Mex tacos and salads; dinner
Tombo Grille, 4517 Forest Dr., tombogrille.com, creative comfort food; dinner
Villa Tronco, 1213 Blanding St., www.villatronco.com, Italian; dinner
Yesterday’s Restaurant, 2030 Devine St., www.yesterdayssc.com, family-friendly made-from-scratch regional dishes; lunch & dinner
