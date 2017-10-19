Columbia specialty market closes (Again)

The European Market on Rosewood is shuttering its doors for a second time.
According to a Facebook post, the store located at 2985 Rosewood Drive will close Saturday, Oct. 21. This was the second location for the market that specialized in foods, candies and gifts from European countries such as England, Poland, Germany and some of the Soviet states.
The European Market first opened in December of 2015 at 3718 Rosewood and moved to its current location in 2016. The owners had recently considered another move and had their Facebook followers weigh in on possible new locations that included storefronts in Lexington, Irmo, Harbison, Forest Acres and in Northeast Richland.
This isn’t the first time that a specialty market such as this has opened in Columbia. Markets featuring goods from Eastern and Western Europe have popped up in St. Andrews, Northeast Columbia and West Columbia only to close within a short period of time, usually lasting about two years. The only specialty market with staying power seems to be The German Meat Market on Two Notch near Alpine Road which has been operating since 2006.
The Columbia location will be open Thursday and Friday, noon-6 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m.-6 p.m., so you have a few days to stock up on candies and treats.
The owners of The European Market also operate a location in Greenville, SC.
