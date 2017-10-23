Shucks, let’s celebrate: Oyster season is here!

Reason 1 to celebrate: On this date in 2001, The Oyster Bar opened its doors to hungry diners in The Vista in downtown Columbia. Home to Mother Shuckers Seafood Sauce — served hot or cold — and the famous U-shaped seating in the back, The Oyster Bar is where you can sit and relax and enjoy a cold beverage and have people shuck the oysters (raw or steamed) for you.
If oysters aren’t your speed, The Oyster Bar also serves shrimp and scallops that you can order by the whole or half-pound, as well as several other seafood selections.
And if you’re as excited as we are about oyster season in South Carolina... The South Carolina Oyster Festival will serve nearly 10,000 pounds of oysters on November 19 from11 a.m.-6 p.m. at Robert Mills House and Gardens and the Hampton-Preston Mansion. Admission tickets are $5 in advance, $10 the day of the event and do not include food or drink. Steamed and fried oysters, gumbo and oyster shooters will be available for purchase as well as beer, wine and other types of food once inside the festival.
This family-friendly event is great for kids — bring blankets and chairs but leave the pets at home. More information, tickets at www.scoysterfest.com
