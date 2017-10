More Videos

1:17 What does a Zombie taste like?

1:53 Behind the scenes: Baked Goods judges at SC State Fair in Columbia

1:49 Riding along in the Triple Scoop ice cream truck

1:19 Which dirty dining habits are you guilty of?

3:43 What happens when chefs and farmers sit down together?

0:42 How Sakura does sushi

1:55 Taste test brings the heat

1:23 New BBQ coming to Ridgeway

1:29 The Liquid Caprese: a tasty tomato cocktail

1:10 Why you should try the buffet at Brookland Cafe

1:02 Sweet Tea at Bernie's