Food & Drink

Starbucks’ Zombie Frappuccino: Better than brains?

By Susan Ardis

sardis@thestate.com

October 27, 2017 11:35 AM

Just in time for Halloween, Starbucks has unleashed its latest limited release: The Zombie Frappuccino. The body is Frankenstein green with a purple mocha drizzle, topped with pink “brain” whipped cream. Across the country, not-so-undead crowds are lining up to order them.

But do they taste better than brains? And what exactly are they made of?

Starbucks describes it as “more treat than trick with delicious apple and caramel flavors,” so we’re pleased to report no Zombies seem to have been harmed in the making of these beverages. We also know that a grande of the cold blended beverage has spooky 290 calories and will put a $5.25-sized hole in your wallet.

Taste testers — in Columbia and on the internet — offer differing opinions. Even the barista taking our orders said that if we didn’t like it, she’d make something else.

In Five Points, Cortnie Stuppard, took a look at the Zombie and said, “it’s green, but not in a good way.” After taking a sip of the cold beverage, Stuppard said, “it has potential. I think it has something fruity in it, but it’s not good.”

Others chimed in on Twitter to offer their opinions on the eccentric beverage.

One thing we can be thankful for — the Zombie is a break from the ubiquitous pumpkin spice latte.

