Food & Wine magazine names Columbia one of the “best new food destinations” in the country (Finally!)

“As Charleston grows ever-more expensive, a flood of culinary talent has spilled over to Columbia, which is helping to bolster its growing constellation of stand-out bars and restaurants.”
At least that’s what Gowri Chandra, writer for Food & Wine magazine thinks of our local dining scene.
Chandra’s article in the Oct. 27 online version of the magazine is titled “Where to Eat and Drink in Columbia, South Carolina, One of America’s Best New Food Destinations” and sums up what chefs, bartenders and restaurateurs in Columbia have been trying to get across for a while now. Finally, someone is noticing that Cola is coming into its own as a foodie town!
In a day of dining in Columbia, Food & Wine picks out The Oak Table, Motor Supply Co. Bistro, Indah Coffee, Drip Coffee, Blue Marlin, Spotted Salamander, Lula Drake and Tallulah as not-to-miss destinations.
An introduction to Chandra’s story also details the impressive work of University of South Carolina’s Dr. David Shields and The Carolina Gold Rice Foundation to bring back heirloom vegetables and grains that make up modern menus.
So, yes, it’s about time that Columbia gets some recognition. And we could spread the word, too, about 116 State, Terra (one of Columbia’s original farm to table restaurants), Cellar on Greene, The War Mouth, and Momma Rabbit’s. Who else makes your favorites list?
