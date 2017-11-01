Southwest comes to the Northeast: Diablo’s opens on Killian Road

Diablo’s Southwest Grill, the Augusta-based chain created by Carl, Brandon and Brad Wallace, recently opened at 460 Killian Road. The fast-casual restaurant offers a menu of traditional Tex-Mex fare that includes tacos, burritos and quesadillas and catering services.
A dedication fresh ingredients sets Diablo’s apart — from cilantro lime rice and corn salsa to ghost pepper cheese and pickled jalapenos — as well as tofu and veggie options in addition to chicken, beef, steak and pork fillings. You can customize your tacos and such to suit your personal taste.
Keeping on trend with the build-a-bowl concept, diners can build a “burrito bowl” that comes filled with your favorite burrito fillings with a layer of rice at the bottom. The kid’s meal menu offers smaller-portioned options of the adult menu and meals come with a treat and a drink.
The Columbia location is the ninth in the chain that also has locations in Aiken, Augusta and Athens. www.diablossouthwestgrill.com
