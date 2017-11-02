Frog legs anyone? Peebles is more than just fried chicken wings

Yep, the name is Peebles Wing Shack, but the menu has so much more than wings.
Sure, the jumbo fried chicken wings are what the sports bar has made a reputation with, but check out the Cajun-influenced items such as the po’boy sandwiches, the pulled pork sandwich or St. Louis style ribs. There’s even nice selection of seafood platters — choose catfish, flounder, shrimp, crawfish or mussels — and frog legs.
Actually, the frog legs — 1 pound serving size that’s tossed in corn flour and served with your choice of house-made tartar sauce or cocktail sauce — and the crawfish are two of the best selling items on the menu. Probably because of the uniqueness factor.
The serving sizes are large at Peebles. The catfish, flounder and shrimp are served in half-pound servings; frog legs, crawfish and mussels weigh in at one pound servings each.
If you’re willing to share, try The Potluck Lowcountry Boil that contains 1/4 pound of shrimp, 1/2 pound of crawfish, 1 pound of mussels and the usual red potatoes, corn and andouille sausage ($20.99).
Back at the po’boy board, try the catfish or the pimento and bacon (1/4 of bacon and homemade pimento cheese).
And those wings? The most popular sauces are the hot ranch, Southwest chipotle and the homemade hot. The Southwest chipotle is a creamy medium-hot sauce, not unlike a spicy remoulade, and the homemade hot sauce has a slightly smokey cayenne slow burn.
Peebles Wing Shack at 1332 Rosewood Dr. is the third location owned by Will Peebles who also has locations in Cayce and Camden.
