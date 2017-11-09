DHEC Food Grade Rating. A = 100-87 points, B = 87-78, C = less than 78 points.
DHEC Food Grade Rating. A = 100-87 points, B = 87-78, C = less than 78 points. SC DHEC
DHEC Food Grade Rating. A = 100-87 points, B = 87-78, C = less than 78 points. SC DHEC

Food & Drink

Dining dirty? What do you when your favorite restaurant gets a bad rating

By Susan Ardis

sardis@thestate.com

November 09, 2017 12:57 PM

In the past month, one Columbia restaurant received two consecutive C ratings, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).

Best China Buffet on Bush River Road was cited for not holding food at the proper temperature (hot or cold), not using a thermometer to accurately check the temperature of food, pests near the wait station and not providing a Food Protection Manager Certification. After a third inspection on Oct. 30, Best China Buffet reclaimed an A rating with an overall score of 98 points out of 100.

Each week, DHEC posts the latest S.C. Food Grades where you can find inspection scores for all of the state’s restaurants, delis, school cafeterias, grocery stores, retail meat markets, bakeries, seafood markets and convenience stores permitted under DHEC’s Retail Food Establishment Regulation (R 61-25). Individual detailed reports with scores and inspector’s comments can be accessed by clicking on the link next to the restaurant’s name.

The question is, if this happened to be one of your favorite restaurants, what would keep you from patronizing the place?

Would you go back if the food was really, really good but you happen to see a bug on the wall (not in the food)?

What if you knew there were bugs in the kitchen?

Would you dine there if you saw a messy kitchen? Or a messy chef?

Would you even enter a restaurant with a C rating on the door? What is your limit?

You can check out the ratings and see the complete reports at www.scdhec.gov/Apps/Environment/FoodGrades/.

Related stories from The State in Columbia SC

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Channing Tindall: I felt like Superman putting on Army All-American jersey 1:25

Channing Tindall: I felt like Superman putting on Army All-American jersey

Pause
Youth soccer fields in high demand in Lexington County 1:29

Youth soccer fields in high demand in Lexington County

Gamecocks signee Josiah Sightler talks recruiting class, being a dual threat 1:29

Gamecocks signee Josiah Sightler talks recruiting class, being a dual threat

Catherine Templeton: 'Henry is no Trump!' 2:43

Catherine Templeton: 'Henry is no Trump!'

Game preview: Can USC take advantage of floundering Florida? 3:37

Game preview: Can USC take advantage of floundering Florida?

Channing Tindall is impressed with Georgia coaches 0:42

Channing Tindall is impressed with Georgia coaches

Dabo Swinney previews matchup with Florida State 5:07

Dabo Swinney previews matchup with Florida State

Take a look at the glorious views from the new CanalSide development 0:39

Take a look at the glorious views from the new CanalSide development

Accused Vista shooter a 'Danger to our Community' by judge, denied bond 2:21

Accused Vista shooter a 'Danger to our Community' by judge, denied bond

Year after national title, Dawn Staley looks for USC’s new identity 0:29

Year after national title, Dawn Staley looks for USC’s new identity

  • What does a Zombie taste like?

    Starbucks' Zombie frappuccino elicits response from taste testers

What does a Zombie taste like?

View More Video