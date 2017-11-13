Eric’s San Jose restaurant is moving into the former Rooftop Pizza Pub location on Rosewood Dr.
Local Mexican restaurant to open new Columbia location

By Susan Ardis

sardis@thestate.com

November 13, 2017 4:20 PM

The beloved Eric’s San Jose Restaurante Mexicano on Garners Ferry that closed this time last year has found new life on Rosewood Drive.

Remodeling is underway at 4478 Rosewood and the application for beer and wine permit is displayed on the front door.

The building is owned by Columbia City Councilman Moe Baddourah who operated Moe’s Grapevine Italian Restaurant from 2004 until 2015. Baddourah closed the restaurant in 2015 after accepting a position at McCutchen House, part of USC’s School of Hotel, Restaurant and Tourism Management. More recently, Rooftop Pizza Pub had leased the spot from Badourah, opening in 2016 and closing in October of 2017.

No target date has been set for the opening of Eric’s San Jose. Cecilia Leon, owner of the chain of Mexican restaurants, and Baddourah were unavailable for comment.

