New brewery sets opening date in Columbia’s Vista

Columbia Craft Brewing Company, the latest microbrewery to be located in the Vista/River District area announced its opening date.
Opening 11/30 High Noon See you there! #ColumbiaCraftBrewing #OpeningSoon #BrewSC #FamouslyHop #KWBeverage #VistaSC pic.twitter.com/FOYE9sYdYL— Columbia Craft (@Columbia_Craft) November 14, 2017
The brewery and tasting room at 520 Greene Street will open its doors on November 30. Head brewer Shaun Piggott has been busy. On tap, you should expect flagship brews Famously Hop (IPA), Columbia Craft Lager, Pulaski Porter and Columbia Craft Red Ale and rotating taps of Hop To Trot, Citrus All Pro and Sour Line Up.
Richard Strauss, a retired CPA, and his sons Andrew and Justin have created a 15-barrel brew house that should produce about 1,500 barrels of beer a year. Guided tours of the facility will be offered and there will be a dog-friendly beer garden on the premises.
Columbia Craft Brewing Company joins River Rat Brewery, Conquest Brewing, Swamp Cabbage Brewing, Hunter-Gatherer Brewy & Alehouse and Twisted Spur Brewing in Columbia’s growing microbrewery scene.
