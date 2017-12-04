Where to get free cookies in Columbia on National Cookie Day

Monday, Dec. 4, is National Cookie Day. The cookie celebration day was founded in 1987 by Matt Nader of Blue Chip Cookie Company.
Celebrate by picking up a free one, or few at discounted prices, at these locations in the Columbia area:
Tiffany’s Bakery and Eatery: All cookies 50 cents each (normally $1.25) at 8502 Two Notch Rd.
Cinnabon launches the Cookie BonBite, which are basically mini classic cinnamon rolls. To celebrate the limited item, get free 8-ounce bottles of fairlife Ultra-Filtered Milk with every Cookie BonBite purchased Monday while supplies last. Find Cinnabon locally inside the Walmart on Knox Abbott and the Pilot Travel Center at 3008 Hwy 321 in Cayce.
Great American Cookies: Get one free original chocolate chip cookie at participating stores. No purchase necessary and limit one per customer. In Columbia: 1001 Gervais St.; Russell House at USC; Shoppes at Woodhill; Columbiana Centre and Village at Sandhill
Insomnia Cookies: Get a free traditional cookie with any in-store purchase Monday. Choose from nine traditional cookie flavors including Chocolate Chunk, Double Chocolate Chunk, Peanut Butter, Classic with M&M’s, Snickerdoodle, Sugar, Oatmeal Raisin, Double Chocolate Mint, and White Chocolate Macadamia Nut. For future reference, Insomnia in Five Points is open until 3 a.m. AND delivers....
Kroger: OK, no free cookies, but as part of the grocery chain’s 25 Merry Days, check out the daily Cookie Calendar recipe of the day and download discounts for cookie products.
Nestle Toll House Cafe by Chip: Get a regular chocolate chip cookie, no purchase necessary, limit one per person at participating locations. Fun fact: According to a Nestle Toll House survey, when asked which cookie best describes the state they reside in, people in South Carolina said peanut butter with chocolate chips. Find them at 1 Town Center Place at Village at Sandhill.
Whole Foods Market: Get 50% off items at the cookie bar. 702 Cross Hill Rd at Fort Jackson Blvd.
Other Columbia bakeries we love — Ally & Eloise, Blue Flour Bakery, Crust Bakehouse, Main Street Bakery & Gift Shop, Silver Spoon — are closed on Mondays.
