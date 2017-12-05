40 local restaurants join forces to feed Midlands police officers

Heroes in Blue has announced the participation of 40 local restaurants in support of their Feed an Officer campaign, a day where the community can show their appreciation of law enforcement by providing lunch at one of the restaurants.
Through Sunday, Dec. 10, you can contribute funds at any of the following restaurants that will then be counted and distributed by Heroes in Blue volunteers to local police stations as either a lunch or gift certificate for meals: Eggs Up Grill (Devine St and Lexington locations), Il Giorgiones, Henry’s (Devine St, NE, and Cayce locations) Miyo’s (Harbison & Forest Drive locations), LaBrasca’s Pizza, Market Restaurant, The Sandwich Shop, Blue Marlin, Pitas, Happy Café, Pizza Joint, Groucho’s (Forest Drive), Lizard Thicket (Forest Drive), The Original Pancake House, Tombo Grille, The Other Store, Albert’s Deli (Parklane and Main St. locations), Pizzeria Opa, Papa Gio’s (all 3 locations), Old Mill Brew Pub, The Haven, Highway 378 Bar and Grill, Yummie Creations Gourmet To Go, Wings & Ale, Cribbs Sandwich Shop, PK BBQ, One Taco Two Taco, Ray’s Pizzeria & Ice Cream Parlour, Flight Deck, Zestos of West Columbia, Grecian Gardens, Tony’s Pizzalicious,Café Strudel, The Kingsman, D’s Wings, and Zorba’s.
Heroes in Blue was formed by Kassy Alia, the widow of Forest Acres Police Officer Greg Alia who was killed in the line of duty on Sept. 30, 2015. The non-profit charitable organization promotes positive acts of service of law enforcement and supports families and colleagues of fallen officers.
Campaign Coordinator, and close friend of the late Officer Alia, Kent Krieg stated, “To me, the Feed An Officer Campaign is more than just the community providing lunch for police officers on Dec. 14, it is a great way to thank them for what they do every day. To many, food represents comfort and love and the campaign showcases the community’s appreciation of the various sacrifices officer make. Greg was a good friend, and a great officer for how he served his community. Coordinating this campaign is just one way that I can honor his memory as it allows all members of the community to show officers that they support the work they do.”
“It is awe inspiring to be able to give back to many of the men and women in uniform that serve our communities. Our restaurants are honored to partner with Heroes In Blue for this initiative!” exclaimed Drew Hampton, owner of Groucho’s on Forest Drive and Eggs Up Grill.
Feed an Officer Day is Thursday, Dec. 14. It has also been designated Greg Alia Day.
Comments