40 local restaurants join forces to feed Midlands police officers

1:34 Outback Bowl 'a great reward' for Gamecocks Pause

0:11 This South Carolina veteran uses ocean therapy to combat PTSD

0:40 Justice Ernest Finney in Photos

0:37 Clemson celebrates ACC title game win

1:27 Dawn Staley gives injury updates for South Carolina ahead of winter break

3:16 Dawn Staley talks about lessons from Duke and a short turnaround

1:00 'The Hit' by Jadeveon Clowney sounded like two cars colliding

0:43 Missing Lexington County woman

1:56 USC’s Patrick Wright explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported