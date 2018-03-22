Starbucks is at it again – and this time it's peachy

First it was the Unicorn, then the Zombie, now Starbucks has unleashed the Crystal Ball Frappuccino beverages on customers.
This time around, according to media reports, the new concoction is a peach tea-based beverage with peach-flavored whipped cream topping topped with one of three colored candy gems. The different colors are meant to supposedly predict your future — blue means adventure awaits; green for good luck (naturally); and purple for "wonder and enchantment."
Expect to pay around $5 for a 12-ounce size, as long as supplies (or baristas) last.
