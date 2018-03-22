The Crystal Ball Frappuccino at Starbucks
The Crystal Ball Frappuccino at Starbucks
The Crystal Ball Frappuccino at Starbucks

Food & Drink

Starbucks is at it again – and this time it's peachy

By Susan Ardis

smardis@thestate.com

March 22, 2018 12:18 PM

First it was the Unicorn, then the Zombie, now Starbucks has unleashed the Crystal Ball Frappuccino beverages on customers.

This time around, according to media reports, the new concoction is a peach tea-based beverage with peach-flavored whipped cream topping topped with one of three colored candy gems. The different colors are meant to supposedly predict your future — blue means adventure awaits; green for good luck (naturally); and purple for "wonder and enchantment."

Expect to pay around $5 for a 12-ounce size, as long as supplies (or baristas) last.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

A post shared by Sara (@moonprincess.cos) on

  Comments  