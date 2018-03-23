Strawberry season has arrived in the Midlands

Spring is officially here!
Cottle Strawberry Farm, in Lower Richland, has harvested the first wave of strawberries from the field.
You can head out to the farm at 2533 Trotter Rd. — look for the sign on the Sumter Hwy — and pick your own, or head over to one of the roadside stands in Columbia — on Forest Drive, across from Shandon Baptist Church, and at Bower Parkway and Harbison Blvd.
The farm is open 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday.
Need a quick recipe?
Try Whipped Strawberry Butter. It's easy to make and spreadable on fresh baked biscuits or bread.
Whipped Strawberry Butter
1/2 cup butter, softened
1 Tbsp granulated sugar
2 strawberries, finely chopped
Place all ingredients in a mixing bowl. Beat on medium-high speed until incorporated and the butter turns a shade of pink.
Refrigerate until ready to serve.
