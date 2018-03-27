Scott Hall's Bone-In Barbecue restaurant is close to opening at Spirit Communications Park, home to the Fireflies baseball team in Columbia Susan Ardis
Food & Drink

Napkins ready? The latest on Bone-In Barbecue at BullStreet

By Susan Ardis

smardis@thestate.com

March 27, 2018 09:51 AM

Hey there barbecue fans, the wait is almost over.

Scott Hall says that the long awaited Bone-In Barbecue restaurant in the Ensor Building at Columbia's BullStreet development should be open by mid-April.

We caught up to Hall as he was accepting delivery on some outdoor patio chairs and he was kind enough to give a sneak peek inside the restaurant.

Hall's father was putting finishing touches on the long wooden bar that he built, and workers were doing touch-ups to paint. Bone In's new general manager Howard Jarrett, who has worked at Palmetto Club, Motor Supply Co Bistro and AG Floyd's steakhouse, was fielding phone calls.

The basic overview: the restaurant is just steps away from the Fireflies ticket window, there's an indoor/outdoor dining area (a wall of glass garage doors will open up the restaurant in warm weather), a cozy private dining area — for gatherings up to 30 to 40 people, with furnishings from the former Gilligan's — and a VIP booth in the back.

This brick-and-mortar version of Hall's popular food truck will have an expanded menu, a full bar program that focuses on Prohibition era cocktails, and craft beer – possibly a collaboration with Cottontown Brew Labs – and wine by the glass.

Hall says he's super excited about the opening and folks should expect some surprises — frozen drinks, anyone?

