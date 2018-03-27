Napkins ready? The latest on Bone-In Barbecue at BullStreet

Hey there barbecue fans, the wait is almost over.
Scott Hall says that the long awaited Bone-In Barbecue restaurant in the Ensor Building at Columbia's BullStreet development should be open by mid-April.
We caught up to Hall as he was accepting delivery on some outdoor patio chairs and he was kind enough to give a sneak peek inside the restaurant.
Hall's father was putting finishing touches on the long wooden bar that he built, and workers were doing touch-ups to paint. Bone In's new general manager Howard Jarrett, who has worked at Palmetto Club, Motor Supply Co Bistro and AG Floyd's steakhouse, was fielding phone calls.
Never miss a local story.
The basic overview: the restaurant is just steps away from the Fireflies ticket window, there's an indoor/outdoor dining area (a wall of glass garage doors will open up the restaurant in warm weather), a cozy private dining area — for gatherings up to 30 to 40 people, with furnishings from the former Gilligan's — and a VIP booth in the back.
This brick-and-mortar version of Hall's popular food truck will have an expanded menu, a full bar program that focuses on Prohibition era cocktails, and craft beer – possibly a collaboration with Cottontown Brew Labs – and wine by the glass.
Hall says he's super excited about the opening and folks should expect some surprises — frozen drinks, anyone?
Comments