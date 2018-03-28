Got lunch plans? This deli is donating 100% of Wednesday sales to local charities

You can have lunch and contribute to a good cause Wednesday, March 28, 2018, as Jersey Mike's Subs will be donating 100% of sales to local charity organizations.
The sub company's 8th Annual Day of Giving is the culmination of Jersey Mike's Month of Giving fundraising campaign. All 1,360 Jersey Mike's Sub locations in the United States will participate, with a projected one-day generation of $6 million going straight to charity.
Peter Cancro, founder and CEO, Jersey Mike’s, says “The opportunities to give are all around us so please seek out your opportunity to give and make a difference in someone’s life."
In South Carolina, money raised will be distributed to Palmetto Health Children's Hospital in Columbia, Safe Harbor in Greenville/Spartanburg, MUSC Children's Hospital in Charleston, Southeastern Firefighters Burn Foundation in Augusta, and Help 4 Kids/Backpack Buddies in Myrtle Beach.
In Columbia, Jersey Mike's is located at 4717 Devine St., 136-3 Forum Drive at Village at Sandhill, and 1720 Sunset Blvd in West Columbia.
