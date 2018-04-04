Taco Festival postponed -- again. Thanks, Mother Nature.

Just when the wait seemed like it was finally owner, Columbia Tex-Mex fans will have to buckle back in for another month of anticipation for the city's Taco Festival.
Due to dreary weather conditions forecast for the upcoming weekend, the South Carolina Taco Festival has been postponed until May 19.
Event organizers have been fighting mother nature to hold the event since October 2017. The first time the event was postponed was because tents and equipment that was being shipped in from Naples, Florida were damaged in Hurricane Irma.
This time, organizers changed due to a weather forecast that called for rain and gusts of wind, according to a pop up on the event's website.
Never miss a local story.
The National Weather Service of Columbia is forecasting a cold front making it's way into the area Friday morning, leaving the sky cloudy and a chance for about a half inch of rain. Temperatures aren't expected to surpass 70 degrees, and wind gusts could speed up to 25 miles-per-hour.
The taco festival was reschedules -- weather allowing -- for May 19, according to the statement. Tickets that were already purchased will be honored.
Comments