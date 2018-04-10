Bacon soda? Just one of the weird flavors coming to new shop in Columbia

So what does bacon soda taste like? Or sweet corn soda, or cucumber?
Those are just a few of the soda flavors available at Rocket Fizz Soda Pop & Candy Shop, coming soon to Columbia. The posters in the window at 929 Gervais St., next door to the new 929 Kitchen & Bar Korean gastropub, really don't prepare you for the coming madness.
Check out the Rocket Fizz website to see what we mean. Expect loads of candy, taffy, small toys and gag gifts, and, of course, the sodas. There are hundreds of bottled sodas and candies from across the country — even a series of sodas from Mars.
One flavor sure to be a hit with USC fans — Cock Cola, made with pure cane sugar, boasts "strong cola taste" on the label, next to a pretty picture of a garnet and black rooster.
