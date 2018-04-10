Columbia's Vista gets new restaurant Wednesday

The new Poke Bros. location at 1211 Lincoln St., in Columbia's historic Vista district, will be a bit different from the other three locations.
First of all, there will be an area to sit down and dine, rather than just takeaway.
In addition to the build-your-own poke bowl that the franchise is known for, there will be sushi and sashimi available for those who just can't get enough of fresh seafood. Check out the Gamecock — white fish, avocado, tamango and cream cheese topped with tempura flakes, mamago, sriracha aioli, sweet soy and pineapple sauce; or the Mind Eraser — tuna, salmon, white tuna, lobster salad, avocado and jalapenos topped with king crab, served with chef's special sauce.
The Vista location also will serve beer, wine and sake. So you can sip while pondering how to attack the Poke Bros Tower on the appetizer menu — stacked layers of marinated tuna, spicy salmon, spicy tuna, kani, avocado, masago and sushi rice.
The Lincoln Street venue will be open 11 am.-2:30 p.m. every day for lunch; and 4:30-10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday; and 4:30-midnight Friday and Saturday for dinner.
