Columbia Food and Wine Festival is your chance to sample some great dishes from local restaurants
Columbia Food and Wine Festival is your chance to sample some great dishes from local restaurants FILE
Columbia Food and Wine Festival is your chance to sample some great dishes from local restaurants FILE

Food & Drink

Got tickets to Sunday's Columbia Food and Wine Festival? It's changing locations

By Susan Ardis

smardis@thestate.com

April 12, 2018 04:36 PM

If you have tickets — or were thinking about buying tickets — to the inaugural Columbia Food and Wine Festival, take notice: Because the forecast calls for severe thunderstorms on Sunday, the festival will move from Five Points to the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center at 1101 Lincoln St.

This first-ever event in Columbia features chefs from some of the city's best restaurants serving samples of their cuisine, hosting cooking demonstrations and interacting with the public.

Local craft beer will be highlighted and works of local artists will be on display.

Festival time is 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tickets are still available for the event: Sneak Peek tickets, at $85 per person with advance sales only, get you in an hour before General Admission tickets, which are $65 per person in advance and $75 per person at the door. No children, infants, or pets will be admitted, and there is a dress code of smart-casual.

  Comments  