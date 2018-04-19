Food Network begins casting for 'Kids Baking Championship'

If your child is the type who enjoys mixing up a batch of brownies from scratch or getting creative while decorating a multi-layer cake, we have a suggestion for you: Food Network is now accepting online applications for children ages 8-13 years of age who love to bake.
The "Kids Baking Championship" television show is hosted by cake expert Duff Goldman and actress-turned-food-celebrity Valerie Bertinelli. On the show, contestants participate in a series of weekly baking challenges, with one winner awarded a cash prize.
Applicants are asked to upload a current photograph of themselves and three photos of their best baked item. A three-minute introduction video is also encouraged.
Only applications signed by a parent or legal guardian will be considered.
In 2016, 11-year-old Irmo resident Tyra Jefferson was cast on "Food Network Star Kids" program, hosted by Tia Mowry and Donal Skehan.
Apply for your kid's spot at bakingchampionshipcasting.castingcrane.com
