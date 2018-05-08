The Midlands is one of 2 areas in the country you can try this new Chick-fil-A treat

Chick-fil-A is testing a new coffee drink in the Columbia area through the end of June.
For a limited time, customers can order salted caramel flavored coffee one of three ways — served cold, over ice or a frosty mix of coffee and Chick-fil-A's vanilla ice cream. The company wants your feedback in order to determine whether or not the new flavor is added to the chain's menu.
In the Columbia area, you can try the Salted Caramel Coffee at Chick-Fil-A locations at Columbiana Centre, Two Notch Road, Decker Boulevard, Harbison Boulevard, Forest Drive, Bush River Road, Garners Ferry Road, Killian's Crossing, Five Points, Saluda Pointe, West Columbia, Camden, Lexington, Ballentine, Orangeburg and Sumter.
