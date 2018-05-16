What's going next to the James Brown mural on Rosewood Drive? Hint: it's cool

If you've driven down Rosewood Drive lately and wondered about the police tape strung around the James Brown mural, don't worry. It's just that work has begun on the new, larger location of Pelican's SnoBalls.
Matthew Marcom, the owner, says, "We'll be going from five parking spots to 22 spaces."
He hopes the move to the corner of Rosewood and South Saluda Street will be completed by mid-June.
The Rosewood location is Columbia's flagship of the New Orleans-based franchise that specializes in fluffy, snowy ice concoctions in more than 100 flavors. Once the move is done, the old building at the corner of Rosewood Drive and Gregg Street will be up for sale.
And about that mural . . . Marcom is bringing in an artist to do a little bit of touch-up, and then the homage to the Godfather of Soul will be sealed against the elements.
