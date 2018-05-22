Bernie Shealy and his crew make a lot of sweet tea for lunch at Bernie's Chicken McClatchy
Who has the best sweet tea in Columbia?

By Susan Ardis

Who makes it best among Columbia area restaurants is a matter of taste. So we’ve selected a few of our favorites, listed here — in no particular order.

These locally owned restaurants hit the sweet spot — the tea is brewed fresh daily, the taste is crisp and sweet without being cloying, and the flavor holds up as the ice (preferably crushed, not cubed) melts. We've sipped and considered their sweet tea only. Those folks who enjoy Arnold Palmers (half tea, half lemonade) are on your own!

Bernie's, 1311 Bluff Road; www.facebook.com/Bernies-Chicken

Groucho's Deli, multiple locations; grouchos.com

Lizard's Thicket, multiple locations; www.lizardsthicket.com

The Lunch Box, 1305 Lady St.; www.lunchboxcolumbia.com

Mack's Cash Grocery, 1809 Laurel St.

No Name Deli, 2042 Marion St.; www.nonamedelisc.com

Rush's, multiple locations; www.rushs.net

Who did we miss? Drop a line to smardis@thestate.com with suggestions.

