Halls Chophouse buys Oak Table in Columbia

Charleston-based Hall Management Group announced that it has purchased The Oak Table in Columbia from Charleston's Indigo Road Hospitality Group.
The restaurant at the corner of Main and Gervais streets will undergo renovations to align it with the four branded Halls Chophouse restaurants in Charleston, Greenville and soon-to-be-completed Summerville locations.
In addition to the original 4,500-square-foot space, the Hall Management Group has leased an adjoining 4,500 square feet of space to develop for special events, private dining, business meetings and family gatherings.
Bill Hall Sr., chairman and CEO of Hall Management Group, said the move is "a dream come true. Our family and our management team wanted to have a restaurant in Columbia ever since we opened in Charleston 10 years ago. And now we have that opportunity thanks to my friend and colleague Steve Palmer."
Palmer, the managing partner of the Indigo Road group, said "The Indigo Road's recent growth in cities like Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville and DC has limited our ability to dedicate the time and leadership needed at the Oak Table and what the staff deserves. We are proud of the staff and what we have built in the past six years in Columbia, and know that we are placing the restaurant in great hands with the talented leaders from Hall Management Group."
Hall Management Group also owns High Cotton, Halls Signature Events and Slightly North of Broad in Charleston; The Old Village Post House Inn in Mount Pleasant; and Rita's Seaside Grille in Folly Beach.
The Indigo Road Hospitality Group owns 18 properties throughout the Southeast including O-Ku (Charleston, Charlotte, Atlanta, Washington DC), The Cocktail Club (Charleston), The Macintosh (Charleston), Indaco (Charleston), Oak Steakhouse (Charleston, Alpharetta, Ga., Nashville, Charlotte), Colletta (Alpharetta, Ga.), Mercantile and Mash (Charleston), Bar Mash (Charleston), The Cedar Room (Charleston), Town Hall (Florence), Donetto (Atlanta) and Tiny Lou's (Atlanta). Several projects are also in the works including O-Ku in Raleigh and Nashville, and Sukoshi in Charlotte.
