Psst, over here ... Moe's is giving away FREE TACOS in Columbia!

Moe's Southwest Grill is introducing a new menu item by handing out free food.
The Moe's Taco Tour will swing by Columbia, handing out samples of Three Amigos tacos 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the Five Points Association at 532 Congaree Ave.
The Three Amigos tacos are a plate of three (of course) corn tortillas with carnitas, chicken and steak, finished with fresh ingredients like pickled red onions, cilantro and avocado lime creme.
Moe's has seven locations in the Columbia area.
