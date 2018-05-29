Starbucks is closed! Where to get your (local) caffeine fix in Columbia

Starbucks locations across the nation will be closing Tuesday afternoon for some in-house training. So for those who will be needing a caffeine fix, here are some local options for your daily buzz:
Curiosity Coffee Bar— You'll have to be quick; they close at 3 p.m. Curiosity has baked goods and coffees and teas. Check out the mocha with housemade habanero whip. 2327 Main St.
Drip has two locations — 1441 Main and 729 Saluda in Five Points — where you can get a coffee and lunch, and they're open late (7 p.m. on Main, 10 p.m. in Five Points). The Five Points location has a few bins of vinyl albums to flip through while sipping your espresso.
Higher Groundsat First Baptist Church has coffees, books and gifts. Located at the corner of Sumter and Hampton, closes at 5 p.m.
Immaculate Consumptionis one of Columbia's original coffeehouses. Settle in for lunch or seek solace in the basement. Open until 6 p.m, 933 Main St.
Indah Coffeeroasts their own coffees and serves them up at 2238 Sumter St, in Columbia's Cottontown neighborhood off North Main. Open until 7 p.m.
The Local Buzz in Rosewood has good food, good coffee and comfy couches and chairs to sink into while sipping a cold brew or latte. Open until 4:30 p.m. at the corner of Shandon and Rosewood
Silver Spoon Bake Shop serves delicious coffee to go with those delicious cakes and cookies — until 4:30 p.m at 2507 Devine St.
Who did we miss?
