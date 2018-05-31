Eat bugs-They are good for you

Visitors to EdVenture Children's Museum tasted edible bugs during Terminix day. The crickets and worms are packed with protein. Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com
Visitors to EdVenture Children's Museum tasted edible bugs during Terminix day. The crickets and worms are packed with protein. Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com
Visitors to EdVenture Children's Museum tasted edible bugs during Terminix day. The crickets and worms are packed with protein. Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com

Food & Drink

It's not peanuts or Cracker Jack. This snack is on the menu for some Fireflies games

By Susan Ardis

smardis@thestate.com

May 31, 2018 11:29 AM

With a team named Fireflies, it had to happen at some point — the perfect partner for a park promotion had to be an insect company.

Columbia's minor league baseball team is joining with Terminix Services Inc., a local pest service, to bring fans a unusual snacking option to a few home games.

BBQ-flavored chapulines, better known as crickets, will be available at Sunday home games on June 10, July 22, and Aug. 12. The pre-packaged BBQ bugs will be handed out for free to fans at the "Terminix Tasties" kiosk.

Chapulines are a popular snack in Mexico — usually toasted with lime juice, garlic and salt — and are a great source of protein.

Fans are encouraged to share their cricket encounters on social media, using the hashtag #TrustTerminix. Tickets are available at www.milb.com/columbia or at (803) 726-4487.

  Comments  

Videos

Shipt to offer grocery delivery from supermarkets

SC BBQ Shag Festival 101: Is that hog done?

View More Video