It's not peanuts or Cracker Jack. This snack is on the menu for some Fireflies games

With a team named Fireflies, it had to happen at some point — the perfect partner for a park promotion had to be an insect company.
Columbia's minor league baseball team is joining with Terminix Services Inc., a local pest service, to bring fans a unusual snacking option to a few home games.
BBQ-flavored chapulines, better known as crickets, will be available at Sunday home games on June 10, July 22, and Aug. 12. The pre-packaged BBQ bugs will be handed out for free to fans at the "Terminix Tasties" kiosk.
Chapulines are a popular snack in Mexico — usually toasted with lime juice, garlic and salt — and are a great source of protein.
Fans are encouraged to share their cricket encounters on social media, using the hashtag #TrustTerminix. Tickets are available at www.milb.com/columbia or at (803) 726-4487.
Comments