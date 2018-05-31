Calling all backyard grillers: Here's your chance to smoke the competition on live tv

Think you're the best backyard grill master (or mistress) in the neighborhood? Now's your chance to prove it on national television.
"Live with Kelly and Ryan," the morning TV entertainment program with hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, has announced the "Live's Fired Up Friday: Fan Foodie Face Off" grilling competition.
Viewers are asked to submit their best backyard grilling recipe, along with a short video about the dish and what makes it such a hit with friends and family. Categories include burgers, skewers, and tacos. Video entries will be considered every week — now through 3 p.m. Aug. 6.
Each Friday throughout the summer, one contestant will be flown to New York City to appear on "Live" and prepare their dish in front of millions of viewers. After the segment has aired on that Friday morning, viewers can vote for their favorite on "Live's" social media platforms. The finalist in each category who has the most likes on Instagram or YouTube, likes and shares on Facebook, retweets on Twitter, and hearts on "Live's" website will be named the winner.
More rules, or to enter, go to KellyandRyan.com.
