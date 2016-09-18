Columbia outdoors calendar, Sept. 18 and beyond

CONGAREE NATIONAL PARK: National Public Lands Day annual cleanup event, 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, various locations in the park, 100 National Park Road, Hopkins. Sign up in advance at (803) 647-3983 or www.nps.gov/cong; space is limited. www.neefusa.org/public-lands-day
CONGAREE NATIONAL PARK: Ranger program, 2-2:45 p.m. Sunday and Saturday at the visitor center, 100 National Park Road, Hopkins. Join a park ranger for programs on a variety of topics and cultural demonstrations. Free. (803) 776-4396. nps.gov/cong
CONGAREE NATIONAL PARK: Ranger hike, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday and Saturday, starting at the visitor center, 100 National Park Road, Hopkins. Join a park ranger for an extended guided hike on one of the park’s trails. Take sturdy footwear, insect repellant, snacks and water. Free. (803) 776-4396. nps.gov/cong
EARLEWOOD PARK: Garden workshop: “Intensive Gardening Techniques,” 10-11 a.m. Saturday, 1113 Parkside Drive. Clemson Extension horticulturist and Master Gardener Jacqueline Jordan will teach techniques such as keyhole gardening, vertical garening, straw bale gardening, lasagna gardening, relay planting and interplanting. (803) 545-3100
MAGNOLIA LODGE: Bird Dog Revival, noon Saturday, 631 Longtown Road, Ridgeway. The event celebrates the bird dog field trial and includes live music from the Mustache Brothers, The Dirty Gone Dolas and others. Barbecue pplates and grilled quail from Manchester Farms will be available for purchase, and guest speakers from the Department of Natural Resources will lead seminars on land management, quail stocking and release and more. (803) 767-5305; halldogs1@aol.com
MANCHESTER STATE FOREST: Applications for a youth deer hunt are available at www.dnr.sc.gov and must be turned in by 5 p.m. Friday. Hunts will be Oct. 8, Oct. 29 and Nov. 12 at 6740 Headquarters Road, Wedgefield.
PALMETTO CONSERVATION FOUNDATION: Trail cleanup day for National Public Lands Day will be 9 a.m.-noon Saturday at the Fort Jackson Passage of the Palmetto Trail, 5360 Leesburg Road. Registration is free at palmettoconservation.org.
PALMETTO OUTDOOR CENTER: Saluda River trip, noon Monday through Saturday and 3 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, Riverwalk, 131 Alexander Road, West Columbia. The 2-mile trip takes about 2 1/2 hours and includes Class I and II (small, rolling) rapids. Fees – $50 for solo, $70 for tandem – include kayak, paddles, life jackets and shuttle. Registration required; minimum participant requirements may affect availability. (803) 404-8254. http://palmettooutdoor.com
PALMETTO OUTDOOR CENTER: Congaree River kayak trip, 3 p.m. Saturday, Riverwalk, 131 Alexander Road, West Columbia. Paddle past the sunken SS Columbia, a 100-year-old rear-paddle-wheel steamship. The 2-mile trip takes about 2 1/2 hours and includes no rapids. Fees – $50 for solo, $70 for tandem – include kayak, paddles, life jackets and shuttle. Registration required; minimum participant requirements may affect availability. (803) 404-8254. http://palmettooutdoor.com
PALMETTO OUTDOOR CENTER: Riverwalk tour, 4 p.m. Saturday, Riverwalk, 131 Alexander Road, West Columbia. Take a 1-mile walk along a paved pathway by the river. The hourlong tour highlights how three rivers – the Saluda, Broad and Congaree – have shaped Columbia. $10 per person. Registration required; minimum participant requirements may affect availability. (803) 404-8254. http://palmettooutdoor.com
POINSETT STATE PARK: Weekday on the Water: Sparkleberry Swamp Paddle, 4 p.m. Monday-10 a.m. Wednesday or 4 p.m. Sept. 26-10 a.m. Sept. 28, 6660 Poinsett Park Road, Wedgefield. The program combines a two-night stay in the park’s cabins with a three-hour kayak trip. All skill levels welcome. Registration is $159 per person for double occupancy, $249 per person for single occupancy at (803) 494-8177. www.southcarolinaparks.com
RIVERBANKS ZOO AND GARDEN: Discovery Day: “Tremendous Turtles,” 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, 500 Wildlife Parkway. Registration is $6 per child (with one adult) per class, plus admission for the general public at riverbanks.org. (803) 779-8717
RIVERBANKS ZOO AND GARDEN: Backyard Buds: “All About Our Senses,” 10 a.m. Thursday, 500 Wildlife Parkway. Children ages 2-5 explore the garden using their senses. Registration is $6 per child (with one adult) per class, plus admission for the general public at riverbanks.org. (803) 779-8717
RIVERBANKS ZOO AND GARDEN: Riverbanks ZOOfari, 7 p.m. Friday, 500 Wildlife Parkway. Take an evening stroll through the zoo, enjoy food and cocktails, and bid on items in silent and live auctions. Tickets are $60 for Riverbanks members and $70 for the general public at riverbanks.org. Proceeds benefit ongoing conservation and educational efforts. (803) 779-8717
RIVERBANKS ZOO AND GARDEN: Family on Safari: Fall Fest, 6 p.m. Saturday-9 a.m. Sept. 25, 500 Wildlife Parkway. Tickets are $45 per person at riverbanks.org and include dinner, a snack, breakfast and admission to the park for Sept. 25. Ages 5 and up only. (803) 779-8717
RIVERFRONT PARK: Butterfly and Dragonfly Walk, 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, 4122 River Drive. A ranger-led walk explores the abundant butterflies and dragonflies present in the fall. Take binoculars, field guides, water, sunscreen, bug repellant, hats and sturdy walking footwear. (803) 545-3100; www.columbiasc.net
RIVERFRONT PARK: Canal History Tour, 9-10 a.m. Thursday, 312 Laurel St. A ranger-guided tour will discuss the original canal, Columbia’s Waterworks, the earliest hydropower plants and the S.C. State Penitentiary. Take binoculars, field guides, water, sunscreen, bug repellant, hats and sturdy walking footwear. (803) 545-3100; www.columbiasc.net
