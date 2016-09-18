Participants, Sept. 18

LEON LOTT GOLF CLASSIC will be 8 a.m. Monday at Woodlands Country Club, 100 Norse Way. Lunch will be served during play, and dinner with a live auction will follow. Registration is $500 for a four-person team at www.rcsfsc.com or (803) 429-6659. Proceeds benefit the Richland County Sheriff’s Foundation.
SETTING GOALS AND OBJECTIVES will be 1:30-4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Midlands Technical College, 316 S. Beltline Blvd. Registration is is $99 at (803) 732-0432 or www.midlandstech.edu/cce.
DEFENSIVE DRIVING CLASS will be 6-10 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at Midlands Technical College, 316 S. Beltline Blvd. Licensed drivers may take this eight-hour National Safety Council course every three years. Successful completion will remove up to four points (except DUI) on a SC driver’s license, including CDL. Driver’s license number and state required when registering. Registration is $85 at (803) 732-0432 or www.midlandstech.edu/cce. No late arrivals admitted.
PROTECTING YOUR HARD EARNED ASSETS IN VOLATILE TIMES CLASS will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Midlands Technical College, 316 S. Beltline Blvd. Develop a master plan for a worry-free retirement. Couples may attend together for the single fee. Registration is $59 at (803) 732-0432 or www.midlandstech.edu/cce.
TAX AND SMALL BUSINESS – BOOKKEEPING FOR TAX COMPLIANCE will be 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Thursday at Midlands Technical College, 316 S. Beltline Blvd. Registration is is $39 at (803) 732-0432 or www.midlandstech.edu/cce.
CPR CLASS will be 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday at Midlands Technical College, 316 S. Beltline Blvd. Registration is is $85 at (803) 732-0432 or www.midlandstech.edu/cce.
FITNESS, FOOD AND LOSING WEIGHT will be 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday at Midlands Technical College, 316 S. Beltline Blvd. Registration is is $29 at (803) 732-0432 or www.midlandstech.edu/cce.
DELTA ZETA TURTLE TROT will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Pacific Park, 200 Wayne St. Registration is $25 at www.strictlyrunning.com. Proceeds benefit the Starkey Hearing Foundation. (919) 810-1585; amorgus@email.sc.edu
WIL TO RUN 5K will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Hand Middle School, 2600 Wheat St. Registration is $35 at www.strictlyrunning.com. The race is sponsored by Women in Law at the University of South Carolina. Proceeds benefit Sexual Trauma Services of the Midlands. (757) 753-3773; knsweaney@gmail.com
S.C. HIV/AIDS RUN/WALK FOR LIFE will be 8:30 a.m. Saturday at Finlay Park, 930 Laurel St. Registration is $25 for adults, $5 for youth 11-18 and free for children 10 and younger at www.strictlyrunning.com. Proceeds benefit the South Carolina HIV/AIDS Council. (803) 800-7303; swise@schivaidscouncil.org
OKTOBERFEST METRIC CENTURY RIDE will be 8 a.m. Saturday at 30 N. Main St., Sumter. Ride options include a 21.9-mile ride and the metric century through the countryside between Sumter and Camden. Registration is $40 through Sept. 22, $50 afterward, at oktoberfestsumter.com and includes an admission ticket to Oktoberfest. daniellethompson@hamptonsfoods.net
SHARONDA COLEMAN-SINGLETON SCHOLARSHIP MEMORIAL 5K will be 8 a.m. Oct. 1 at Hand Middle School, 2600 Wheat St. Registration is $25 at www.strictlyrunning.com. Proceeds benefit the scholarship fund honoring the life of Coleman-Singleton, a speech-language pathologist who was killed at Mother Emmanuel AME Church last year. The scholarship will be awarded to an undergraduate or graduate speech-language pathology student who exemplifies Coleman-Singleton’s characteristics of faith, leadership, sportsmanship, service, community and dedication. (803) 733-2255; hsmith@sostrategy.com
TEAL DAY 5K will be 7:30 a.m. Oct. 1 at Chappell, Smith & Arden law offices, 2801 Devine St. Registration is $15 at www.strictlyrunning.com or $25 on race day. Proceeds benefit the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition. (803) 528-9011; shancock@csa-law.com
AFRICAN RUN DOWN will be 9 a.m. Oct. 1 at the Capitol Center, 1201 Main St. Registration is at runsignup.com. Proceeds benefit the Ngorli Organization, which uplifts, inspires and provides for deprived children across the globe.
WINTER YOUTH BASKETBALL REGISTRATION is $35 for 4- to 6-year-olds or $50 for 7- to 15-year-olds through Nov. 4 at richlandrec.com. Participants ages 4-6 play in an instructional basketball league, focusing on the fundamentals of the game. Participants ages 7-15 play in competitive league. Seasons include six regular-season games and a playoff tournament. Locations include Denny Terrace Gym, 6429 Bishop Ave.; Polo Road Park, 730 Polo Road; St. Andrews Park, 920 Beatty Road; Blythewood Park, 126 Boney Road, Blythewood; Killian Park, 1424 Marthan Road, Blythewood; and North Springs Park, 1320 Clemson Road.
ZUMBA CLASSES are 6:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at Friarsgate Park, 1712 Chadford Road, Irmo. $3 per class. No memberships or contracts. cmstotalfitness.com
CORE FUSION CLASSES are 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Ballentine Community Center, 1009 Bickley Road, Irmo. Take a mat for a class blending Pilates, yoga and ballet. cmstotalfitness.com
CUT BODY SCULPT BY DESIGN is 6:15 p.m. Thursdays at Ballentine Community Center, 1009 Bickley Road, Irmo. Take a mat and three sets of dumbbells – light, medium and heavy. cmstotalfitness.com
To include your event: calendars@thestate.com.
Comments