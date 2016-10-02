Columbia outdoors calendar, Oct. 2 and beyond

CONGAREE NATIONAL PARK: Ranger program, 2-2:45 p.m. Sunday and Saturday at the visitor center, 100 National Park Road, Hopkins. Join a park ranger for programs on a variety of topics and cultural demonstrations. Free. (803) 776-4396. nps.gov/cong
CONGAREE NATIONAL PARK: Ranger hike, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday and Saturday , starting at the visitor center, 100 National Park Road, Hopkins. Join a park ranger for an extended guided hike on one of the park’s trails. Take sturdy footwear, insect repellant, snacks and water. Free. (803) 776-4396. nps.gov/cong
CONGAREE NATIONAL PARK: Nature discovery walk, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Sunday and Saturday starting at the visitor center, 100 National Park Road, Hopkins. Join a volunteer naturalist for a 2.5-mile walk along the boardwalk. Take comfortable footwear, insect repellant and water. Free. (803) 776-4396. nps.gov/cong
CONGAREE NATIONAL PARK: Big Tree Hike, 1-4 p.m. Saturday starting at the visitor center, 100 National Park Road, Hopkins. Join volunteer naturalist John Cely for a 4.5-mile exploration of the park’s big trees. The tour deviates from maintained trails; expect mud and ankle-deep water. Take comfortable footwear, insect repellant and water. Free. (803) 776-4396. nps.gov/cong
PALMETTO OUTDOOR CENTER: Saluda River trip, noon Sunday through Friday and 3 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, Riverwalk, 131 Alexander Road, West Columbia. The 2-mile trip takes about 2 1/2 hours and includes Class I and II (small, rolling) rapids. Fees – $50 for solo, $70 for tandem – include kayak, paddles, life jackets and shuttle. Registration required; minimum participant requirements may affect availability. (803) 404-8254. http://palmettooutdoor.com
PALMETTO OUTDOOR CENTER: Congaree River kayak trip, 3 p.m. Sunday and Saturday, Riverwalk, 131 Alexander Road, West Columbia. Paddle past the sunken SS Columbia, a 100-year-old rear-paddle-wheel steamship. The 2-mile trip takes about 2 1/2 hours and includes no rapids. Fees – $50 for solo, $70 for tandem – include kayak, paddles, life jackets and shuttle. Registration required; minimum participant requirements may affect availability. (803) 404-8254. http://palmettooutdoor.com
PALMETTO OUTDOOR CENTER: Riverwalk tour, 4 p.m. Sunday and Saturday, Riverwalk, 131 Alexander Road, West Columbia. Take a 1-mile walk along a paved pathway by the river. The hourlong tour highlights how three rivers – the Saluda, Broad and Congaree – have shaped Columbia. $10 per person. Registration required; minimum participant requirements may affect availability. (803) 404-8254. http://palmettooutdoor.com
PALMETTO OUTDOOR CENTER: Saluda River guided tour, 10 a.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, Riverwalk, 131 Alexander Road, West Columbia. An experienced guide accompanies participants through 6 miles, combining flat-water paddling with small whitewater rapids. $70 per person. Registration required; minimum participant requirements may affect availability. (803) 404-8254. http://palmettooutdoor.com
PALMETTO OUTDOOR CENTER: Congaree National Swamp trip, 10 a.m. Monday through Friday, Riverwalk, 131 Alexander Road, West Columbia. A scenic paddle on calm waterways in Congaree National Forest, about 4 miles round-trip, with a stop for lunch and fishing in the middle. $80 per person. Registration required; minimum participant requirements may affect availability. (803) 404-8254. http://palmettooutdoor.com
PALMETTO OUTDOOR CENTER: Congaree camping trip, starting 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, Nov. 19 and Nov. 26, Riverwalk, 131 Alexander Road, West Columbia. A two-day, one-night trip covers 25 miles of the Congaree River. A guide will help set camp halfway through the trip. $100 per person. Registration required; minimum participant requirements may affect availability. (803) 404-8254. http://palmettooutdoor.com
RIVERBANKS ZOO AND GARDEN: Backyard Buds: “What Comes Out of an Egg,” 10 a.m. Thursday, 500 Wildlife Parkway. Registration is $6 per child (with one adult) per class, plus admission for the general public at riverbanks.org. (803) 779-8717
RIVERFRONT PARK: Wildlife Walk, 5-6 p.m. Tuesday, 4122 River Drive. A walk explores the diverse wildlife of the park, including turtles, bugs and more. Take binoculars, field guides, water, sunscreen, bug repellant, hats and sturdy walking footwear. (803) 545-3100; www.columbiasc.net
RIVERFRONT PARK: Art Along the Trail, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, 4122 River Drive. Artists staged along the trail at the north end of the park will provide interactive experiences for guests. Children and adults will create art using many elements of nature. Free. (803) 545-3093; bloliver@columbiasc.net
SESQUICENTENNIAL STATE PARK: Children’s Birding 101, 9-11 a.m. Saturday, 9564 Two Notch Road. Children will learn how to identify birds during a short walk, then make a pine cone bird feeder to take home. Ages 8-12; an adult must accompany children. Registration is $5 per child at (803) 788-2706 or sesqui@scprt.com by Wednesday. Wear comfortable shoes, and take insect repellant and water. www.southcarolinaparks.com
WATEREE RIVER HERITAGE PRESERVE: Applications for a youth deer hunt are available at www.dnr.sc.gov and due 5 p.m. Friday. The hunt will be Nov. 5 at the wildlife management area off Goodwill Road, Eastover. (803) 734-3898
