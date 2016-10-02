Participants, Oct. 2

DEFENSIVE DRIVING CLASS will be 6:30-10:30 p.m. Monday and Wednesday; 6-10 p.m. Oct. 18-19; and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 15 and Oct. 22 at Midlands Technical College, 316 S. Beltline Blvd. Licensed drivers may take this eight-hour National Safety Council course every three years. Successful completion will remove up to four points (except DUI) on a SC driver’s license, including CDL. Driver’s license number and state required when registering. Registration is $85 at (803) 732-0432 or www.midlandstech.edu/cce. No late arrivals admitted.
YOGA CLASS will be 6:15-7:15 p.m. Wednesday at South Carolina Blue, 1260 Bower Parkway. Registration is free at www.scblueretailcenters.com/events.
FRIARSGATE BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION REGISTRATION is $50 for boys and girls ages 5-6 as of March 1, 2017, and $60 for ages 7-18 at friarsgatebasketball.net. In-person registration will be 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Friarsgate Park, 1712 Chadford Road, Irmo. New players must provide a copy of their birth certificates. (803) 687-1761
DESTINY JOHANNA FOUNDATION 5K will be 7:30 a.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium, 1000 S. Holly St. Registration is $30 at www.strictlyrunning.com. Proceeds benefit the Destiny Johanna Foundation, which supports mothers grieving the loss of a newborn child. (803) 799-4786; info@joyglover.com
SC FLOOD STRONG 5K ROAD RACE will be 8 a.m. Saturday behind Hand Middle School, Woodrow and Duncan streets. Registration is $35 at www.strictlyrunning.com. Proceeds benefit organizations and families still recovering from last year’s flood. (706) 247-2165; rplexicofoundation@gmail.com
THE DAM TRI will be 8 a.m. Saturday at Lake Murray beach, 1888 N. Lake Drive, Lexington. Registration is $85 at www.setupevents.com. On-site registration is $90.
RUN HARD INVITATIONAL 5K will be 8 a.m. Saturday at Lexington High School, 2463 Augusta Highway, Lexington. Registration is $20 at runhard.org. Proceeds benefit Lexington High School’s cross country teams.
MAYOR’S WALK AGAINST DOMESTIC VIOLENCE will be 10 a.m. Oct. 8 at Spirit Communications Park, 1640 Freed Drive. Registration is free at www.eventbrite.com. Exhibitions will open at 8 a.m., and the purple rally will begin at 10 a.m.
WEST COLUMBIA POLICE OFFICERS’ FOUNDATION GOLF TOURNAMENT will be 9 a.m. Oct. 12 at Indian River Golf Club, 200 Indian River Drive, West Columbia. Lunch will be provided by Hudson’s BBQ. Registration is $300 per team. Download registration forms at www.wcpof.org.
RACE 2 READ will be 8 a.m. Oct. 15 at Doby’s Mill Elementary School, 1964 Fort Jackson Road, Lugoff. Registration is $30 for the 5-mile run or $20 for the 1-mile run at www.strictlyrunning.com. Proceeds benefit early literacy efforts in Kershaw County. (803) 420-8114; betsy.long8899@gmail.com
RUNNING WITH THE WOLVES 5K will be 8 a.m. Oct. 15 at Newberry College’s main entrance fountain, 2100 College St., Newberry. The race ends inside the football stadium at the 50-yard line. Registration is $25 or $15 for students at www.strictlyrunning.com. Proceeds benefit the Newberry College Alumni Association. (843) 495-0253; dskinner@neffcorp.com
RAY TANNER HOME RUN will be 7:45 a.m. Oct. 15 at Founders Park, 431 Williams St. Registration is $35 for the 12K, $30 for the 5K, $15 for the Marco’s Mile youth run, or $5 for the kids’ fun run for ages 8 and younger. Proceeds benefit disadvantaged children and their families through the Ray Tanner Foundation. (803) 799-4786; gstrictlyrunnin@sc.rr.com
TRISUMTER TRIATHLON will be 8:30 a.m. Oct. 15 at the city of Sumter Aquatics Center, 1115 S. Lafayette Drive, Sumter. Registration is $90 for an individual or $120 for a three-person team at runsignup.com. (803) 774-3998; aquatics@sumter-sc.com
ULTIMATE CHALLENGE MUDRUN will be at assigned start times between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Oct. 15 at The Leatherneck, 1249 Valley Ridge Road, Gaston. Registration is $150 for a two-person team or $250 for a four-person team at www.eventbrite.com. Participants must be at least 14, and each team must have at least one member who is 18 or older. Proceeds benefit such charities as Operation Enduring Warrior, local high school ROTC programs the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association, and the Columbia Reserve Support Organization. (803) 477-0541; ultimatechallengemudrun@gmail.com
CAYCE PUBLIC SAFETY FOUNDATION CHARITY GOLF TOURNAMENT will be 9 a.m. Oct. 21 at Indian River Golf Club, 200 Indian River Drive, West Columbia. Lunch will be provided. The event includes a hole-in-one contest, a long drive contest; closest-to-the-pin contest and a putting contest. Registration is $300 per team at eventbrite.com.
RICHLAND COUNTY WINTER YOUTH BASKETBALL REGISTRATION is $35 for 4- to 6-year-olds or $50 for 7- to 15-year-olds through Nov. 4 at richlandrec.com. Participants ages 4-6 play in an instructional basketball league, focusing on the fundamentals of the game. Participants ages 7-15 play in competitive league. Seasons include six regular-season games and a playoff tournament. Locations include Denny Terrace Gym, 6429 Bishop Ave.; Polo Road Park, 730 Polo Road; St. Andrews Park, 920 Beatty Road; Blythewood Park, 126 Boney Road, Blythewood; Killian Park, 1424 Marthan Road, Blythewood; and North Springs Park, 1320 Clemson Road.
LEXINGTON COUNTY BASKETBALL LEAGUE REGISTRATION is $70 per player for $150 per family of three players for 8- to 15-year-olds online at www.lcrac.com and in person from 7 a.m. Monday through 10 p.m. Oct. 17 at the Lexington Leisure Center, 108 Park Road, Lexington, and the Tri-City Leisure Center, 485 Brooks Ave., West Columbia. (803) 359-4048, ext. 240
ZUMBA CLASSES are 6:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at Friarsgate Park, 1712 Chadford Road, Irmo. $3 per class. No memberships or contracts. cmstotalfitness.com
CORE FUSION CLASSES are 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Ballentine Community Center, 1009 Bickley Road, Irmo. Take a mat for a class blending Pilates, yoga and ballet. cmstotalfitness.com
CUT BODY SCULPT BY DESIGN is 6:15 p.m. Thursdays at Ballentine Community Center, 1009 Bickley Road, Irmo. Take a mat and three sets of dumbbells – light, medium and heavy. cmstotalfitness.com
To include your event: calendars@thestate.com.
Comments