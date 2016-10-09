Columbia outdoors calendar, Oct. 9 and beyond

CONGAREE NATIONAL PARK: Park is closed until further notice. (803) 776-4396. nps.gov/cong
CROOKED CREEK PARK: S.C. Hunter Education Class, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, 1098 Old Lexington Highway, Chapin. Hunters born after June 30, 1979, must complete a hunter education class to be issued a South Carolina license. Children younger than 12 must be accompanied by an adult or guardian. Take snacks, lunch, pencil and paper. Registration is free at www.register-ed.com. (803) 345-6181
LUGOFF MASONIC LODGE: S.C. Hunter Education Class, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, One Masonic Drive, Lugoff. Hunters born after June 30, 1979, must complete a hunter education class to be issued a South Carolina license. Children younger than 12 must be accompanied by an adult or guardian. Lunch will be provided, or you may take your own. Take snacks, pencil and paper. Registration is free at www.register-ed.com.
RIDGEWOOD PARK COMMUNITY CENTER: Backyard Composting 101, 2-4 p.m. Saturday, 805 Crest St. A hands-on workshop teaches participants how composting can reduce waste, improve soil health and add nutrients to your plants’ soil while reducing fertilizers. Registration is free at (803) 576-2491 or williamsc3@rcgov.us.
RIVERBANKS ZOO AND GARDEN: Discovery Day: “Happy Hippos,” 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, 500 Wildlife Parkway. Registration is $6 per child (with one adult) per class, plus admission for the general public at riverbanks.org. (803) 779-8717
RIVERBANKS ZOO AND GARDEN: Adult Garden Workshops: “Terrariums,” 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, 500 Wildlife Parkway. Make a small terrarium with an open or closed system. Registration is $30 per person at riverbanks.org. (803) 779-8717
RIVERFRONT PARK: Forest Ecology Walk, 5-6 p.m. Tuesday, 4122 River Drive. A ranger-guided tour explores the diverse plants and animals that live in the park and discusses symbiotic relationships within this ecosystem. Take binoculars, field guides, water, sunscreen, bug repellant, hats and sturdy walking footwear. (803) 545-3100; www.columbiasc.net
SWAMP FOX ARMORY: S.C. Hunter Education Class, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, 9331 Garners Ferry Road, Hopkins. Hunters born after June 30, 1979, must complete a hunter education class to be issued a South Carolina license. Take your own lunch. Children younger than 12 must be accompanied by an adult or guardian. Registration is free at www.register-ed.com. (803) 708-4749
