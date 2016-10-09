Participants, Oct. 9

WEST COLUMBIA POLICE OFFICERS’ FOUNDATION GOLF TOURNAMENT will be 9 a.m. Wednesday at Indian River Golf Club, 200 Indian River Drive, West Columbia. Lunch will be provided by Hudson’s BBQ. Registration is $300 per team. Download registration forms at www.wcpof.org.
ZUMBA CLASS will be 6:15-7:15 p.m. Thursday at South Carolina Blue, 1260 Bower Parkway. Registration is free at www.scblueretailcenters.com/events.
AARP SMART DRIVER CLASSES will be 8 a.m.-noon Thursday at the Batesburg-Leesville Senior Center, 227 Highland Ave., Batesburg, and 8 a.m.- noon Friday at the Lexington County Leisure Commission, 108 Park Road, Lexington. Registration is $15 for AARP members and $20 for nonmembers; call (803) 532-4536 to register for the Thursday class or (803) 957-7979 to register for the Friday class.
RACE 2 READ will be 8 a.m. Saturday at Doby’s Mill Elementary School, 1964 Fort Jackson Road, Lugoff. Registration is $30 for the 5-mile run or $20 for the 1-mile run at www.strictlyrunning.com. Proceeds benefit early literacy efforts in Kershaw County. (803) 420-8114; betsy.long8899@gmail.com
RUNNING WITH THE WOLVES 5K will be 8 a.m. Saturday at Newberry College’s main entrance fountain, 2100 College St., Newberry. The race ends inside the football stadium at the 50-yard line. Registration is $25 or $15 for students at www.strictlyrunning.com. Proceeds benefit the Newberry College Alumni Association. (843) 495-0253; dskinner@neffcorp.com
RAY TANNER HOME RUN will be 7:45 a.m. Saturday at Founders Park, 431 Williams St. Registration is $35 for the 12K, $30 for the 5K, $15 for the Marco’s Mile youth run, or $5 for the kids’ fun run for ages 8 and younger. Proceeds benefit disadvantaged children and their families through the Ray Tanner Foundation. (803) 799-4786; gstrictlyrunnin@sc.rr.com
TRISUMTER TRIATHLON will be 8:30 a.m. Saturday at the city of Sumter Aquatics Center, 1115 S. Lafayette Drive, Sumter. Registration is $90 for an individual or $120 for a three-person team at runsignup.com. (803) 774-3998; aquatics@sumter-sc.com
ULTIMATE CHALLENGE MUDRUN will be at assigned start times between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday at The Leatherneck, 1249 Valley Ridge Road, Gaston. Registration is $150 for a two-person team or $250 for a four-person team at www.eventbrite.com. Participants must be at least 14, and each team must have at least one member who is 18 or older. Proceeds benefit such charities as Operation Enduring Warrior, local high school ROTC programs the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association, and the Columbia Reserve Support Organization. (803) 477-0541; ultimatechallengemudrun@gmail.com
LEXINGTON COUNTY BASKETBALL LEAGUE REGISTRATION is $70 per player for $150 per family of three players for 8- to 15-year-olds online at www.lcrac.com and in person from 7 a.m. Monday through 10 p.m. Oct. 17 at the Lexington Leisure Center, 108 Park Road, Lexington, and the Tri-City Leisure Center, 485 Brooks Ave., West Columbia. (803) 359-4048, ext. 240
CAYCE PUBLIC SAFETY FOUNDATION CHARITY GOLF TOURNAMENT will be 9 a.m. Oct. 21 at Indian River Golf Club, 200 Indian River Drive, West Columbia. Lunch will be provided. The event includes a hole-in-one contest, a long drive contest; closest-to-the-pin contest and a putting contest. Registration is $300 per team at eventbrite.com.
FAMOUSLY HOT PINK HALF-MARATHON, 5K AND 10K will be 7:15 a.m. Oct. 22 at Spirit Communications Park, 1640 Freed St. Registration is $40 for the 5K, $45 for the 10K, $85 for the half-marathon, or $35 for the Walk for Life at events.palmettohealthfoundation.org. Proceeds benefit Palmetto Health Breast Center. kristin.hudson@palmettohealth.org; (803) 434-2818
SOAR 5K TRAIL RUN will be 8 a.m. Oct. 22 at the SOAR soccer fields adjacent to Cornerstone Presbyterian Church, 5637 Old Bush River Road. Registration is $35 for the 5K or $30 for the 2.5K fun walk at runhard.org. Proceeds benefit SOAR, a Christian sports outreach ministry. tomkeefer@cornerstonesc.org
RICHLAND COUNTY WINTER YOUTH BASKETBALL REGISTRATION is $35 for 4- to 6-year-olds or $50 for 7- to 15-year-olds through Nov. 4 at richlandrec.com. Participants ages 4-6 play in an instructional basketball league, focusing on the fundamentals of the game. Participants ages 7-15 play in competitive league. Seasons include six regular-season games and a playoff tournament. Locations include Denny Terrace Gym, 6429 Bishop Ave.; Polo Road Park, 730 Polo Road; St. Andrews Park, 920 Beatty Road; Blythewood Park, 126 Boney Road, Blythewood; Killian Park, 1424 Marthan Road, Blythewood; and North Springs Park, 1320 Clemson Road.
ZUMBA CLASSES are 6:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at Friarsgate Park, 1712 Chadford Road, Irmo. $3 per class. No memberships or contracts. cmstotalfitness.com
CORE FUSION CLASSES are 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Ballentine Community Center, 1009 Bickley Road, Irmo. Take a mat for a class blending Pilates, yoga and ballet. cmstotalfitness.com
CUT BODY SCULPT BY DESIGN is 6:15 p.m. Thursdays at Ballentine Community Center, 1009 Bickley Road, Irmo. Take a mat and three sets of dumbbells – light, medium and heavy. cmstotalfitness.com
