Columbia outdoors calendar, Oct. 16 and beyond

CONGAREE NATIONAL PARK: Bluff Campground and some park trails remain closed as cleanup from Hurricane Matthew continues. Visit the visitor center for updates. (803) 776-4396. nps.gov/cong
CONGAREE NATIONAL PARK: A 40th birthday celebration will be throughout the day Tuesday, with programs for all ages and a ceremony at 2 p.m., 100 National Park Road, Hopkins. Free. (803) 776-4396. nps.gov/cong
CONGAREE NATIONAL PARK: Ranger program, 2-2:45 p.m. Sunday and Saturday at the visitor center, 100 National Park Road, Hopkins. Join a park ranger for programs on a variety of topics and cultural demonstrations. Free. (803) 776-4396. nps.gov/cong
CONGAREE NATIONAL PARK: Ranger hike, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday and Saturday, starting at the visitor center, 100 National Park Road, Hopkins. Join a park ranger for an extended guided hike on one of the park’s trails. Take sturdy footwear, insect repellant, snacks and water. Free. (803) 776-4396. nps.gov/cong
CONGAREE NATIONAL PARK: Nature discovery walk, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Sunday and Saturday, starting at the visitor center, 100 National Park Road, Hopkins. Join a volunteer naturalist for a 2.5-mile walk along the boardwalk. Take comfortable footwear, insect repellant and water. Free. (803) 776-4396. nps.gov/cong
CROOKED CREEK PARK: Halloween at the Park, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, 1098 Old Lexington Highway, Chapin. Children can trick-or-treat through the park’s outdoor trail from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Inside, enjoy carnival games and prizes, a costume contest, a scream contest and more family fun. See “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” at 8 p.m. Concessions available for purchase. $5 for wristbands. (803) 345-6181; icrc.net
EARLEWOOD PARK: Gardening workshop, “Ending Your Season,” 10 a.m. Saturday, 1113 Parkside Drive. How to clean up, cover crops, terminate correctly and prepare for next year’s garden. Free. (803) 545-3100
PALMETTO CONSERVATION FOUNDATION: A pancake breakfast will be 8:15 a.m. with a family hike at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Alston Trailhead on the Peak-to-Prospertiy Passage of the Palmetto Trail, Alston Road, Pomaria. Registration is free for PCF members and $10 for nonmembers at palmettoconservation.org.
RIVERBANKS ZOO AND GARDEN: Discovery Day: “Chasing Cheetahs,” 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, 500 Wildlife Parkway. Ages 2-5. Registration is $6 per child (with one adult) per class, plus admission for the general public at riverbanks.org. (803) 779-8717
RIVERBANKS ZOO AND GARDEN: Adult Garden Workshops: “Terrariums,” 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, 500 Wildlife Parkway. Make a small terrarium with an open or closed system. Registration is $30 per person at riverbanks.org. (803) 779-8717
RIVERBANKS ZOO AND GARDEN: Backyard Buds: “Pumpkins and Gourt Painting,” 10 a.m. Thursday, 500 Wildlife Parkway. Ages 2-5. Registration is $6 per child (with one adult) per class, plus admission for the general public at riverbanks.org. (803) 779-8717
RIVERBANKS ZOO AND GARDEN: Boo at the Zoo, 6-9 p.m. Friday-Oct. 30, 500 Wildlife Parkway. Trick-or-treat throughout the zoo, and enjoy other fall and Halloween activities. Tickets are $11 for the general public and $9 for members at riverbanks.org. (803) 779-8717
RIVERBANKS ZOO AND GARDEN: Twilight Trek: “Spooktacular,” 6-10:30 p.m. Friday, 500 Wildlife Parkway. Wear a costume and see why animals prefer to stay awake at night. Registration is $30 per person at riverbanks.org and includes dinner, admission to Boo at the Zoo, snacks and keeper-led tours. Ages 4 and up only. (803) 779-8717
RIVERFRONT PARK: Canal History Tour, 2-3:30 p.m. Saturday, 312 Laurel St. A ranger-guided tour explores the Columbia Canal and how it has been a part of Columbia’s growth and innovation for nearly 200 years. Take binoculars, field guides, water, sunscreen, bug repellant, hats and sturdy walking footwear. (803) 545-3100; www.columbiasc.net
SOUTH EAST PARK: Wildlife Walk, 5-6 p.m. Tuesday, 951 Hazelwood Road. Discover the wildlife and aquatic animals in the 62-acre wooded park, which features a pond, hiking trails, red foxes, deer and animals that thrive in the pond. (803) 545-3100
Submissions should be sent by 5 p.m. Thursday: calendars@thestate.com.
Comments