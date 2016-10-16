Participants, Oct. 16

CORPUS CHRISTI CHURCH GOLF OUTING will be 11 a.m. Monday at the Country Club of Lexington, 1066 Barr Road. Registration is $75 through Tom Jones at (803) 359-4391 or corpuslife@aol.com.
LEXINGTON COUNTY BASKETBALL LEAGUE REGISTRATION is $70 per player for $150 per family of three players for 8- to 15-year-olds online at www.lcrac.com and in person 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday at the Lexington Leisure Center, 108 Park Road, Lexington, and the Tri-City Leisure Center, 485 Brooks Ave., West Columbia. (803) 359-4048, ext. 240
“WORMS ATE MY LUNCH! VERMICOMPOSTING AT HOME AND SCHOOL” WORKSHOP will be 4:30-6 p.m. Thursday at Lower Richland High School, 2615 Lower Richland Blvd., Hopkins. Learn how this small-scale composting can be done indoors and tour the compost and vermicompost bins at the school. Register by Monday 10/17 through Karen Jackson, karen7@clemson.edu or (803) 586-1216.
TRYOUT TUNE-UP BASKETBALL CLINIC will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday and Oct. 27 at Northside Christian Academy, 4347 Sunset Blvd., Lexington. Clinics are for boys and girls grades 6-10. Registration is $50 for one session or $80 for both at www.elitehoopsbasketball.com. Space is limited.
CAYCE PUBLIC SAFETY FOUNDATION CHARITY GOLF TOURNAMENT will be 9 a.m. Friday at Indian River Golf Club, 200 Indian River Drive, West Columbia. Lunch will be provided. The event includes a hole-in-one contest, a long drive contest; closest-to-the-pin contest and a putting contest. Registration is $300 per team at eventbrite.com.
FAMOUSLY HOT PINK HALF-MARATHON, 5K AND 10K will be 7:15 a.m. Saturday at Spirit Communications Park, 1640 Freed St. Registration is $40 for the 5K, $45 for the 10K, $85 for the half-marathon, or $35 for the Walk for Life at events.palmettohealthfoundation.org. Proceeds benefit Palmetto Health Breast Center. kristin.hudson@palmettohealth.org; (803) 434-2818
SOAR 5K TRAIL RUN will be 8 a.m. Saturday at the SOAR soccer fields adjacent to Cornerstone Presbyterian Church, 5637 Old Bush River Road. Registration is $35 for the 5K or $30 for the 2.5K fun walk at runhard.org. Proceeds benefit SOAR, a Christian sports outreach ministry. tomkeefer@cornerstonesc.org
GO LEO GO 5K will be 8:30 a.m. Oct. 29 at Saluda Shoals Park’s east entrance, 6071 St. Andrews Road. Registration is $30 for the 5K and family walk and free for the Lionheart Dash – a shorter event for special and exceptional athletes – through Oct. 27 at runhard.org. Proceeds benefit awareness efforts and research for spinal muscular atrophy, the medical equipment pool through curesma.org, and the LEO Grant, which honors Leo Joseph Bugenske, who has SMA. A celebration in honor of Leo’s third birthday will follow the Lionheart Dash and awards. meredithbugenske@gmail.com
YMCA PUMPKIN RUN 5K will be 8:30 a.m. Oct. 29 at NorthWest Family YMCA, 1501 Kennerly Road, Irmo. Registration is $30 through Oct. 28 at www.racesonline.com. Proceeds benefit the YMCA’s annual campaign. (803) 748-9622, ext. 130; iliaowens@columbiaymca.org
SUMTER SUNRISE ROTARY 5K RUN will be 9 a.m. Oct. 29 at Rotary Centennial Plaza, Liberty and Main streets, Sumter. Registration is $25 at strictlyrunning.com. Proceeds benefit Rotary International’s Foundation for Polio Eradication, as well as the local chapter’s projects, including literacy efforts, the dictionary project, college scholarships and international water projects. (803) 983-1536; mark.mossell@firstcitizens.com
MAYOR’S WALK AGAINST DOMESTIC VIOLENCE will be 10 a.m. Oct. 29 at Spirit Communications Park, 1640 Freed Drive. Exhibits open at 8 a.m.; the Purple Rally begins at 9 a.m.; and the walk begins at 10 a.m. Registration is free at eventbrite.com. (803) 545-3020
THE ZOMBIE 5K RUN/WALK/CRAWL will be 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 29 at USC Sumter, 200 Miller Road, Sumter. Dodge zombies looking for fast, slow or slower food, or become a zombie and chase your friends. Registration is $35 at runsignup.com. Proceeds benefit USC Sumter’s baseball team. medlintd@uscsumter.edu
ZTA PINK RIBBON RUN will be 2 p.m. Oct. 30 at the S.C. State House, 1100 Gervais St. Finish line is the Horseshoe at University of South Carolina. Registration is $25 through Wednesday, then $30, at strictlyrunning.com. Proceeds benefit breast cancer education and awareness. (260) 449-1644; ztabopresident@gmail.com
RICHLAND COUNTY WINTER YOUTH BASKETBALL REGISTRATION is $35 for 4- to 6-year-olds or $50 for 7- to 15-year-olds through Nov. 4 at richlandrec.com. Participants ages 4-6 play in an instructional basketball league, focusing on the fundamentals of the game. Participants ages 7-15 play in competitive league. Seasons include six regular-season games and a playoff tournament. Locations include Denny Terrace Gym, 6429 Bishop Ave.; Polo Road Park, 730 Polo Road; St. Andrews Park, 920 Beatty Road; Blythewood Park, 126 Boney Road, Blythewood; Killian Park, 1424 Marthan Road, Blythewood; and North Springs Park, 1320 Clemson Road.
ZUMBA CLASSES are 6:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at Friarsgate Park, 1712 Chadford Road, Irmo. $3 per class. No memberships or contracts. cmstotalfitness.com
CORE FUSION CLASSES are 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Ballentine Community Center, 1009 Bickley Road, Irmo. Take a mat for a class blending Pilates, yoga and ballet. cmstotalfitness.com
CUT BODY SCULPT BY DESIGN is 6:15 p.m. Thursdays at Ballentine Community Center, 1009 Bickley Road, Irmo. Take a mat and three sets of dumbbells – light, medium and heavy. cmstotalfitness.com
