Columbia outdoors calendar, Oct. 23 and beyond

CONGAREE NATIONAL PARK: Sections of the boardwalk and some park trails remain closed as cleanup from Hurricane Matthew continues. Visit the visitor center for updates. (803) 776-4396. nps.gov/cong
CONGAREE NATIONAL PARK: Ranger program, 2-2:45 p.m. Sunday and Saturday at the visitor center, 100 National Park Road, Hopkins. Join a park ranger for programs on a variety of topics and cultural demonstrations. Free. (803) 776-4396. nps.gov/cong
CONGAREE NATIONAL PARK: Ranger hike, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, starting at the visitor center, 100 National Park Road, Hopkins. Join a park ranger for an extended guided hike on one of the park’s trails. Take sturdy footwear, insect repellant, snacks and water. Free. (803) 776-4396. nps.gov/cong
CONGAREE NATIONAL PARK: Nature discovery walk, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Sunday and Saturday, starting at the visitor center, 100 National Park Road, Hopkins. Join a volunteer naturalist for a 2.5-mile walk along the boardwalk. Take comfortable footwear, insect repellant and water. Free. (803) 776-4396. nps.gov/cong
DREHER SHOALS SAIL AND POWER SQUADRON, COLUMBIA SAILING CLUB: S.C. Boating Education Class will be 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday, 292 Shuler Road. Boaters younger than 16 are required to pass before operating a personal watercraft or boat powered by a 15-horsepower or higher motor without supervision. Curriculum is America’s Boating Course. Students younger than 12 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Registration is $15 and includes a textbook at www.register-ed.com. Contact Joe Reyes for information: (803) 873-2034; joereyes@sc.rr.com
LEXINGTON EMERGENCY MEDICAL SERVICES: Lexington Countywide Stormwater Consortium will host a workshop teaching participants to build their own rain barrels, 9 a.m.-noon Friday, 407 Ball Park Road. Construction of the barrels will be at the Public Works garage, 440 Ball Park Road. Registration is $25 through Tina Blum at (803) 359-3165, ext. 3, or tina.blum@nacdnet.net.
PINEWOOD LAKE PARK: Horror Trails, 8:30-11:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 1151 Old Garners Ferry Road. (803) 262-6667
RIVERBANKS ZOO AND GARDEN: Boo at the Zoo, 6-9 p.m. nightly through Oct. 30, 500 Wildlife Parkway. Trick-or-treat throughout the zoo, and enjoy other fall and Halloween activities. Tickets are $11 for the general public and $9 for members at riverbanks.org. (803) 779-8717
RIVERFRONT PARK: Bat Walk, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, 4122 River Drive. Celebrate National Bat Week by getting to know the animals. Take binoculars, field guides, water, sunscreen, bug repellant, hats and sturdy walking footwear. (803) 545-3100; www.columbiasc.net
RIVERFRONT PARK: Art Along the Trail, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, 4122 River Drive. Artists staged along the trail at the north end of the park will provide interactive experiences for guests. Children and adults will create art using many elements of nature. Free. (803) 545-3093; bloliver@columbiasc.net
SALUDA SHOALS PARK: Will O’ the Wisp will be 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday, 5605 Bush River Road. Wear a costume and enjoy games, face painting, crafts, a maze, train rides, photos on a tractor, environmental education, a singing pumpkin show, s’mores and hot chocolate. Ages 2-8. $5 per child, $1 per adult. icrc.net
Submissions should be sent by 5 p.m. Thursday: calendars@thestate.com.
Comments