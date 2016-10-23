Participants, Oct. 23

YOGA CLASS will be 6:15 p.m. Wednesday at South Carolina Blue, 1260 Bower Parkway. Registration is free at www.scblueretailcenters.com/events.
ZUMBA CLASS will be 6:15 p.m. Thursday at South Carolina Blue, 1260 Bower Parkway. Registration is free at www.scblueretailcenters.com/events.
COLUMBIA ADULT VOLLEYBALL REGISTRATION is $150 per team through Friday at columbiasc.net/parks-recreation and at the administration office, 1111 Parkside Drive.
CPR CLASS will be 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday at Midlands Technical College, 316 S. Beltline Blvd. Registration is $85 at (803) 732-0432 or www.midlandstech.edu/cce.
GO LEO GO 5K will be 8:30 a.m. Saturday at Saluda Shoals Park’s east entrance, 6071 St. Andrews Road. Registration is $30 for the 5K and family walk and free for the Lionheart Dash – a shorter event for special and exceptional athletes – through Oct. 27 at runhard.org. Proceeds benefit awareness efforts and research for spinal muscular atrophy, the medical equipment pool through curesma.org, and the LEO Grant, which honors Leo Joseph Bugenske, who has SMA. A celebration in honor of Leo’s third birthday will follow the Lionheart Dash and awards. meredithbugenske@gmail.com
YMCA PUMPKIN RUN 5K will be 8:30 a.m. Saturday at NorthWest Family YMCA, 1501 Kennerly Road, Irmo. Registration is $30 through Oct. 28 at www.racesonline.com. Proceeds benefit the YMCA’s annual campaign. (803) 748-9622, ext. 130; iliaowens@columbiaymca.org
SUMTER SUNRISE ROTARY 5K RUN will be 9 a.m. Saturday at Rotary Centennial Plaza, Liberty and Main streets, Sumter. Registration is $25 at strictlyrunning.com. Proceeds benefit Rotary International’s Foundation for Polio Eradication, as well as the local chapter’s projects, including literacy efforts, the dictionary project, college scholarships and international water projects. (803) 983-1536; mark.mossell@firstcitizens.com
MAYOR’S WALK AGAINST DOMESTIC VIOLENCE will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Spirit Communications Park, 1640 Freed Drive. Exhibits open at 8 a.m.; the Purple Rally begins at 9 a.m.; and the walk begins at 10 a.m. Registration is free at eventbrite.com. (803) 545-3020
THE ZOMBIE 5K RUN/WALK/CRAWL will be 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at USC Sumter, 200 Miller Road, Sumter. Dodge zombies looking for fast, slow or slower food, or become a zombie and chase your friends. Registration is $35 at runsignup.com. Proceeds benefit USC Sumter’s baseball team. medlintd@uscsumter.edu
HALLOWEEN ZUMBATHON will be 10 a.m.-noon Saturday at Seven Oaks Park, 200 Leisure Lane. On-site registration is $10 per person, and a prize for the best costume will be awarded. Proceeds benefit the Irmo Chapin Recreation Commission’s Meals on Wheels program. (803) 772-3336; icrc.net
ZTA PINK RIBBON RUN will be 2 p.m. Oct. 30 at the S.C. State House, 1100 Gervais St. Finish line is the Horseshoe at University of South Carolina. Registration is $30 at strictlyrunning.com. Proceeds benefit breast cancer education and awareness. (260) 449-1644; ztabopresident@gmail.com
RICHLAND COUNTY WINTER YOUTH BASKETBALL REGISTRATION is $35 for 4- to 6-year-olds or $50 for 7- to 15-year-olds through Nov. 4 at richlandrec.com. Participants ages 4-6 play in an instructional basketball league, focusing on the fundamentals of the game. Participants ages 7-15 play in competitive league. Seasons include six regular-season games and a playoff tournament. Locations include Denny Terrace Gym, 6429 Bishop Ave.; Polo Road Park, 730 Polo Road; St. Andrews Park, 920 Beatty Road; Blythewood Park, 126 Boney Road, Blythewood; Killian Park, 1424 Marthan Road, Blythewood; and North Springs Park, 1320 Clemson Road.
GOD CARES 5K will be 8 a.m. Nov. 5 at Finlay Park, 930 Laurel St. Registration is $25 for adults 18 and older and $10 for ages 10-17 at strictlyrunning.com, or $35 on-site. Proceeds benefit God Cares Charities. (803) 553-7955; projects@wordofgodcm.org
BIZARRE 5&5: RACE FOR THE BUILD will be 8 a.m. Nov. 5 at Spring Valley Presbyterian Church, 125 Sparkleberry Lane. Choose between 5K and 5-mile routes. Registration is $25 at strictlyrunning.com. Proceeds benefit Central South Carolina Habitat for Humanity. (803) 217-9191; mgreene@scana.com
RUN FOR THE FALLEN MEMORIAL RUN 5K will be 3 p.m. Nov. 6, beginning at Richland and Gervais streets and ending at the S.C. State House, 1100 Gervais St. Registration is $25 at www.raceentry.com. This is a memorial run, not a typical race. scrunforthefallen@yahoo.com
COLUMBIA YOUTH WINTER BASKETBALL REGISTRATION is $25 per participant through Nov. 20 at www.columbiasc.net/parks-recreation. Ages 9-17. (803) 545-3100.
COLUMBIA INSTRUCTIONAL CHEERLEADING is $25 per participant through Nov. 20 at www.columbiasc.net/parks-recreation. For girls ages 6-12. Cheerleaders will perform on Saturdays during the youth winter basketball season. (803) 545-3100.
ZUMBA CLASSES are 6:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at Friarsgate Park, 1712 Chadford Road, Irmo. $3 per class. No memberships or contracts. cmstotalfitness.com
CORE FUSION CLASSES are 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Ballentine Community Center, 1009 Bickley Road, Irmo. Take a mat for a class blending Pilates, yoga and ballet. cmstotalfitness.com
CUT BODY SCULPT BY DESIGN is 6:15 p.m. Thursdays at Ballentine Community Center, 1009 Bickley Road, Irmo. Take a mat and three sets of dumbbells – light, medium and heavy. cmstotalfitness.com
