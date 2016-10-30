Health & Fitness

October 30, 2016 12:01 AM

Columbia outdoors calendar, Oct. 30 and beyond

CONGAREE NATIONAL PARK: Sections of the boardwalk and some park trails remain closed as cleanup from Hurricane Matthew continues. Visit the visitor center for updates. (803) 776-4396. nps.gov/cong

CONGAREE NATIONAL PARK: Ranger program, 2-2:45 p.m. Sundayat the visitor center, 100 National Park Road, Hopkins. Join a park ranger for programs on a variety of topics and cultural demonstrations. Free. (803) 776-4396. nps.gov/cong

CONGAREE NATIONAL PARK: Ranger hike, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, starting at the visitor center, 100 National Park Road, Hopkins. Join a park ranger for an extended guided hike on one of the park’s trails. Take sturdy footwear, insect repellant, snacks and water. Free. (803) 776-4396. nps.gov/cong

CONGAREE NATIONAL PARK: Nature discovery walk, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Sunday , starting at the visitor center, 100 National Park Road, Hopkins. Join a volunteer naturalist for a 2.5-mile walk along the boardwalk. Take comfortable footwear, insect repellant and water. Free. (803) 776-4396. nps.gov/cong

RIVERBANKS ZOO AND GARDEN: Boo at the Zoo, 6-9 p.m. Sunday, 500 Wildlife Parkway. Trick-or-treat throughout the zoo, and enjoy other fall and Halloween activities. Tickets are $11 for the general public and $9 for members at riverbanks.org. (803) 779-8717

RIVERBANKS ZOO AND GARDEN: Backyard Buds: “Rascally Raccoons,” 10 a.m. Thursday, 500 Wildlife Parkway. Ages 2-5. Registration is $6 per child (with one adult) per class, plus admission for the general public at riverbanks.org. (803) 779-8717

RIVERBANKS ZOO AND GARDEN: Pumpkin Smash, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, 500 Wildlife Parkway. Animals interact with pumpkins of all shapes and sizes, some with extra treats, in an annual animal enrichment day. All activities free with admission or membership. (803) 779-8717; riverbanks.org

SEVEN OAKS PARK: S.C. Hunter Education Class, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, 200 Leisure Lane. Hunters born after June 30, 1979, must complete a hunter education class to be issued a South Carolina license. Children younger than 12 must be accompanied by an adult or guardian. Take snacks, lunch, a No. 2 pencil and a highlighter. Registration is free at www.register-ed.com. (803) 772-3336

Submissions should be sent by 5 p.m. Thursday: calendars@thestate.com.

