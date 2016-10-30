Participants, Oct. 30

ZTA PINK RIBBON RUN will be 2 p.m. Sunday at the S.C. State House, 1100 Gervais St. Finish line is the Horseshoe at University of South Carolina. Registration is $30 at strictlyrunning.com. Proceeds benefit breast cancer education and awareness. (260) 449-1644; ztabopresident@gmail.com
RICHLAND COUNTY WINTER YOUTH BASKETBALL REGISTRATION is $35 for 4- to 6-year-olds or $50 for 7- to 15-year-olds through Friday at richlandrec.com. Participants ages 4-6 play in an instructional basketball league, focusing on the fundamentals of the game. Participants ages 7-15 play in competitive league. Seasons include six regular-season games and a playoff tournament. Locations include Denny Terrace Gym, 6429 Bishop Ave.; Polo Road Park, 730 Polo Road; St. Andrews Park, 920 Beatty Road; Blythewood Park, 126 Boney Road, Blythewood; Killian Park, 1424 Marthan Road, Blythewood; and North Springs Park, 1320 Clemson Road.
FIRST AID CLASS will be 6-10 p.m. Friday at Midlands Technical College. Registration is $55 at (803) 732-0432 or www.midlandstech.edu/cce.
GOD CARES 5K will be 8 a.m. Saturday at Finlay Park, 930 Laurel St. Registration is $25 for adults 18 and older and $10 for ages 10-17 at strictlyrunning.com, or $35 on-site. Proceeds benefit God Cares Charities. (803) 553-7955; projects@wordofgodcm.org
BIZARRE 5&5: RACE FOR THE BUILD will be 8 a.m. Saturday at Spring Valley Presbyterian Church, 125 Sparkleberry Lane. Choose between 5K and 5-mile routes. Registration is $25 at strictlyrunning.com. Proceeds benefit Central South Carolina Habitat for Humanity. (803) 217-9191; mgreene@scana.com
DEFENSIVE DRIVING CLASS will be 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 or Nov. 19; 6-10 p.m. Nov. 15-16; or 6-10 p.m. Nov. 28 and 30; at Midlands Technical College. Registration is $85 at (803) 732-0432 or www.midlandstech.edu/cce.
RUN FOR THE FALLEN MEMORIAL RUN 5K will be 3 p.m. Nov. 6, beginning at Richland and Gervais streets and ending at the S.C. State House, 1100 Gervais St. Registration is $25 at www.raceentry.com. This is a memorial run, not a typical race. scrunforthefallen@yahoo.com
L.C. LUCAS MEMORIAL GOLF TOURNAMENT will be 10:30 a.m. Nov. 11 at Charwood Country Club, 222 Clubhouse Drive, West Columbia. Registration begins at 9 a.m. Proceeds benefit Charwood Charities, which provides direct grants in the form of gift certificates at Christmastime, medications, food, clothing, utilities and shelter to families in the Midlands. Contact Charwood’s pro shop to register: (803) 755-2000.
RUN HARD LEXINGTON HALF MARATHON AND 5K will be 7:30 a.m. Nov. 12 at the Lexington County Baseball Stadium, 474 Ballpark Road, Lexington. Registration for the half-marathon is $60 through Monday, then $70 through Nov. 9 at lexingtonhalf.com, or $75 on Nov. 11 at the expo. Registration for the 5K is $35 through Nov. 9 at lexingtonhalf.com, or $40 on Nov. 11 at the expo. Use coupon code “rhlexington10” for $10 off 5K registration. No day-of registration. (803) 319-2058; jeanette@runhard.org
PALMETTO WARRIORS’ SPIRIT will be 9 a.m. Nov. 12 at American Legion Richland Post 6, 200 Pickens St. Registration is $30 at register.pws5krun.org. (803) 237-7582; mac.stiles@gmail.com
COLONIAL CUP ROAD RACE 5K AND 10K will be 8:30 a.m. Nov. 12 at Revolutionary War Park, 222 Broad St., Camden. Registration is $25 through Nov. 9 at strictlyrunning.com or $30 on race day. Proceeds benefit the Kershaw County Board of Disabilities and Special Needs. (803) 432-4841; zcorley@kcbdsn.org
COLUMBIA YOUTH WINTER BASKETBALL REGISTRATION is $25 per participant through Nov. 20 at www.columbiasc.net/parks-recreation. Ages 9-17. Season begins in December. (803) 545-3100.
COLUMBIA INSTRUCTIONAL CHEERLEADING is $25 per participant through Nov. 20 at www.columbiasc.net/parks-recreation. For girls ages 6-12. Cheerleaders will perform on Saturdays during the youth winter basketball season. (803) 545-3100.
ZUMBA CLASSES are 6:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at Friarsgate Park, 1712 Chadford Road, Irmo. $3 per class. No memberships or contracts. cmstotalfitness.com
CORE FUSION CLASSES are 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Ballentine Community Center, 1009 Bickley Road, Irmo. Take a mat for a class blending Pilates, yoga and ballet. cmstotalfitness.com
To include your event: calendars@thestate.com.
